The Terre Haute South Vigo High School English team won the state championship for Class 1 in Saturday's Academic Super Bowl competition at Purdue University.
The English team consists of Tara Blanc, Anika Gera, Christine Liu, Jayne McCormack, Sophia Miranda and Ayden Zinkovich (captain).
Peggy Grabowski served as coach.
South Vigo's social studies team placed fifth in the state, while the math team earned third place.
"How amazing to have three South teams place in the top five in the state," Grabowski said.
The 2022-23 theme was the "Age of Exploration: 1400-1650."
The English team had to answer questions on the book Caleb's Crossing by Geraldine Brooks, The Tempest by Shakespeare and four poems. Questions were about the plot, characterization, tone, literary and poetic devices, vocabulary and themes, Grabowski said.
Class 1 competition involves schools with enrollments of 1,080 or greater.
The event is organized by the Indiana Association of School Principals.
Math team members are Brady Exoo, Christine Liu, Christopher Chow and Justin Zheng. The coach is John Stephens.
Social studies team members are Benjamin Spencer, John Mann, Nathan Hawkins and Landon Grahek. Their coach is Mike Bailey.
