South Vermillion team heads to world robotics championship

A South Vermillion Middle School team has been invited to compete in the VEX Robotics World Championship early next month in Dallas.
The South Vermillion Wildcat Bots Team C will compete May 8-10 in the Vex IQ middle school division.
A total of 660 teams are competing at the Vex IQ middle school division, with 76 registered from Indiana, said Amelia Gulling, vice president of marketing with the Robotics Education and Competition Foundation.
Indiana is the state with the most teams in the Vex IQ middle school division, Gulling said.
South Vermillion Middle School has one of those teams, said Maria Sellers, team coach. The closest other team in that division is from Plainfield.
Students will compete in teamwork challenges, driver challenges, and autonomous challenges (robot is programmed to run without a driver). South Vermillion Middle School team members are Jackson Foltz, seventh grade, builder/programmer; Abby Hannum, eighth grade, notebook/strategist; Micah Hannum, seventh grade, driver; and Alanson Hammond, seventh grade, driver.
“Going to the world championship is really kind of a dream,” Hammond said. When he started in robotics in fourth grade, his goal was to make it to state, let alone world competition.
“Now that we’re going, practice is a lot more intense,” he said.
Sellers described the VEX competition as “the largest robot competition in the world … It is international. We are competing against teams from other countries.”
The South Vermillion team competed at state finals, and while it did not win any awards there, “Our autonomous driving skill score was high enough … to make it to the world championship,” she said.
It’s the first South Vermillion team to make it to state finals, let alone world competition, Sellers said. Ernie Pyle, Van Duyn and Central elementary schools have had VEX IQ robotics teams for six years.
This is the third year for the middle school to have a team. “The efforts of those ][elementary] coaches are truly feeding into the success of this team,” Sellers said.
The community has donated funds to help make the trip to Texas possible. “It is very expensive, but the community in Clinton is incredible. We are fully funded,” she said.
Presented by the Robotics Education and Competition Foundation and Northrop Grumman Foundation, the VEX Robotics World Championship is the culminating event of the robotics competition season, according to roboticseducation.org
