South Vermillion School Corp. elementary teacher Amber Pitts received national recognition Monday for her work teaching children about STEM subjects through Project Lead the Way.
David Dimmett, Project Lead the Way president and CEO, presented her with the national 2022-23 PLTW Launch Teacher of the Year Award at Central Elementary in Clinton.
Pitts, chosen from nominations received from across the country, was the Project Lead the Way teacher providing lessons for all three elementary schools (Central, Van Duyn, Ernie Pyle) for two years during the pandemic.
She currently teaches the Project Lead the Way Launch program for students in grades K-5 at Central Elementary.
"This is awesome. It really makes the hard work and the things we do outside of class and inside of class worth it," she said. She said she loves teaching through hands-on STEM projects. Students "are really excited to be there and want to do it and learn."
Providing STEM education in elementary grades is important, as well as teaching students critical thinking skills, problem solving skills and collaboration, she said. "It's very important they are getting these hands on activities early so they can get excited about math and science," she said.
Project Lead the Way, based in Indianapolis, is an American nonprofit organization that develops STEM curriculum for use by U.S. elementary, middle and high schools. The three areas of focus are computer science, engineering and biomedical.
Pitts' efforts and the support of the school district and its board stood out, Dimmett said, noting that there are about 40,000 elementary Project Lead the Way Launch teachers nationwide (not all were nominated).
"Honoring and recognizing great teaching and learning is one of the most important things we do at Project Lead the Way," he said. In selecting Pitts, Project Lead the Way considered comments from students, educators and administrators.
"It was powerful what they were sharing about Mrs. Pitts and the work that is happening at Central and across the district," he said.
South Vermillion started the elementary program at a very difficult time, during the pandemic. "What they did during a global pandemic to make sure students had more of what they needed to get excited about and prepared for their future ... I think that's phenomenal," Dimmett said.
The award celebrates Amber Pitts, and it also celebrates the support of the school district and school board for starting and expanding the program, he said. "We want more districts and more communities all across the U.S. to look at the work they are doing for students and the way this district has done that."
Providing STEM education in grades K-5 is important, he said.
"The research is 100% clear. Students who don't get excited about, and get prepared for STEM careers or opportunities in life, when they don't do that in early grades, they get discouraged, they lack confidence, and too often that will be girls and minority students" who might think that math and science are not for them, he said.
"And today, we can't afford to have a generation of young people who think that math and science are not for them," Dimmett said. "If you think about the jobs of the future, and think about the opportunities in communities like Clinton and communities across the country, students who have these skills in STEM are going to have more opportunities."
Through Project Lead the Way, students also "are learning how to solve problems. They are learning how to work together as part of a team to do something really interesting, really creative and really important" about serving the broader community, he said.
Dimmett presented the award in a fourth-grade class where students were learning about potential and kinetic energy. Students were working on making a vehicle restraint for an egg, which served as the "passenger." The vehicles then went down a ramp as part of a crash test; not all of the eggs survived.
Dimmett chatted with students and asked for their suggestions and input.
Central Principal Ryan Jenkins, in introductory comments, said, "This is an awesome thing for Mrs. Pitts, an awesome thing for Central and an awesome thing for South Vermillion."
Sofia Montanez, one of Pitts' students, said of the award-winning teacher, "I think she's a really good teacher. She makes everything fun and she helps us get to what we want to do with our projects."
Montanez enjoys STEM and believes that someday she might want to be a doctor.
Student Mia Richardson said, "Whenever I come to STEM, I am always excited to see her. She is one of my favorite teachers." Someday, Richardson hopes to be a math or STEM teacher.
