Mandy Allen’s recent comments on textbook and curriculum material fees caught the attention of some people in high places.
The South Vermillion School Corp. elementary counselor has four children in public schools, and this year, her textbook/curriculum fees have cost several hundred dollars.
In a Jan. 7 Tribune-Star story, she expressed her support for Gov. Eric Holcomb’s proposal to prohibit textbook and curriculum material fees being charged to families.
Eliminating those fees “would be a huge help to families like mine. Hearing that we are one of seven states that remain that charges these fees makes me wonder why?” Allen said in the article.
The story apparently caught the governor’s attention.
She was invited to attend the governor’s State of the State address before the General Assembly on Tuesday; she sat in the gallery next to Katie Jenner, Indiana secretary of education.
When Holcomb talked about his legislative agenda and proposal to end textbook/curriculum material fees for parents, he introduced Allen.
“Sadly, Indiana remains one of only seven states that still allows this disguised tax to be levied on parents each year,” Holcomb said in the address. Allen has paid about $630 this year in those fees for her four children.
“Our state constitution promises a tuition-free education. Let’s cover the full cost of curriculum fees paid for by parents like Mandy, so that – starting next school year – no parent receives such a dreadful bill again,” Holcomb stated.
In a follow-up interview, Allen said she did have an opportunity to meet the governor and chat briefly. She also spent her entire time there with Jenner.
“It was an amazing experience,” Allen said. “I kept saying, ‘Pinch me, is this real?’”
Holcomb “was so down to earth, his wife was super kind, and being able to chat with Dr. Jenner as a fellow educator was great,” Allen said.
