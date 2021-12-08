South Vermillion Middle School students showcase tech skills at Statehouse

South Vermillion Middle School was among eight schools statewide to have computer science projects highlighted at the Indiana Statehouse Wednesday as part of the Nextech CSforGood Showcase.
The Indiana Department of Education, AT&T Indiana and Nextech hosted teams of elementary, middle and high school students. The event is a competition, and the top four teams from each division (K-5, 6-8 and 9-12) are invited to the Statehouse. Some schools had more than one team.
Finalists showcased their computer science projects, which solve a problem in their local community or school. The event included live judging from industry professionals, and winners were announced at the conclusion.
Five South Vermillion seventh-graders, representing two teams, presented their projects; Maria Sellers is their teacher. The projects created stemmed from a seventh-grade computer science course called Project Lead the Way Computer Science for Innovators and Makers.
“The students exceeded my expectations,” Sellers said. “The professionalism I observed today was amazing. I am so thankful that we were invited and I am extremely proud of their efforts.”
One project, Community Restaurant Food Prep Buzzer, is intended for individuals with audio-visual impairments. Students designed a system that uses pressure to detect the presence of a completed order.
The system will alert staff with a low sounding buzzer [due to hearing impairment] and a light that flashes; it lets the food server know there is food on the prep-line ready to be picked up and served to customers.
Team members were Catherine Adamson, Logan Berg, Jackson Foltz.
Berg described the event as exciting, nerve-racking and fun. “It’s something you don’t do everyday,” he said. He was grateful for the opportunity to participate.
The second South Vermillion project, called Key Rumba, disinfects a computer keyboard hands-free. “Our device will be a hands-free cleaning option for repair technicians, teachers, and anyone else in need of such a device for cleaning keyboards,” according to the design statement.
The problem statement reads: “In the midst of a pandemic, keyboards are covered in germs and must be cleaned prior to repair to prevent the catching of illnesses.” Team members were Dannica Berry and Ireland Nickle.
The showcase falls during Computer Science Education Week, which is a national celebration of the contributions that students, educators and community partners make to advance computer science and digital literacy in schools. According to a 2021 report from Code.org, Indiana is the No. 1 state in the Midwest for computer science in schools.
Katie Jenner, Indiana secretary of education, applauded youth at the event who had utilized computer science skills to find solutions to issues in the school or community.
“Keep up the great work, maintain your curiosity about the world around you, and keep an eye on how you can use your unique skills and perspective to make the world a better place,” she said.
The StatehouseFile.Com contributed to this report.
