A South Vermillion Middle School robotics team is headed to the Vex World Championship in Dallas in May.
The team, called the Nerd Herd, is made up of sixth graders Colton Robertson, Colten James, Jonah Foltz and Reed Taylor; their coach is Maria Sellers. They qualified March 25 at the Indiana State Robotics Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium. The event was hosted by TechPoint Foundation For Youth.
The team brought home the CREATE award, which is presented to two Indiana middle school teams whose robot design incorporates a creative engineering solution to the design challenges of the season’s game, Sellers said.
The state competition was expected to include more than 300 robotics teams from elementary, middle, and high schools across the state; 100 students competed in the Vex IQ middle school division where South Vermillion Middle School teams competed, Sellers said.
Two SVMS robotics teams competed at the state finals.
The Classy Goats (8th grade) finished the day 42nd in team work and 59th in skills out of the top 100 Indiana teams at the state finals. The Nerd Herd (6th grade) finished in the top 40 teams to compete in the final round. They finished the day 15th in teamwork and 57th in skills.
Nerd Herd also won the CREATE award.
Criteria for the CREATE Award are as follows:
• Robot has a well-crafted, unique design solution, which demonstrates creative thinking.
• Team has demonstrated a highly creative design process and methodology.
•Team has committed to ambitious and creative approaches to solving the game challenge.
• Students understand and explain how they worked together to develop their robot.
