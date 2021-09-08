South Vermillion Middle School going to eLearning

South Vermillion Middle School will be transitioning to eLearning effective Thursday, according to a communication sent to parents by Angela Harris, school principal.
Students will return to school Sept. 20.
"Please note this is only for the middle school," states the communication.
"We have had an increased number of positive cases and quarantined students. We feel it is in the best interest for the health and safety of all of our students and staff to transition to eLearning and resume on the 20th."
All athletic practices and events are suspended until Sept. 20.
Middle school students are not to be practicing or training with any high school teams during this time. All students were directed to take their iPads home tonight. "Students are all familiar with how to use Canvas to complete their assignments. Students are expected to complete their work each day. If a student is sick and can not complete work, please call them in sick."
The letter further states, "Please continue to notify the school if your child tests positive for COVID. We need your help to contain this situation and be able to return to school. Please keep your child home as much as possible to prevent any further spread. Thank you for your understanding."
