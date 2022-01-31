South to add Austin, Stergar, Boyd to Hall of Distinction

Terre Haute South High School will induct three new members into the Hall of Distinction during special ceremonies planned for April 8 and 9.
The ceremonies are part of the 20th anniversary celebration of the Hall of Distinction and South High’s 50th anniversary. The activities will be conducted at South High School and the Country Club of Terre Haute. The class of 2022 includes Paralympic gold medal swimmer Evan Austin; Lindsay Acree Stergar, former chief operating officer of Terre Haute Regional Hospital and administrator with Hospital Corporation of America; and Colonel Allen Boyd, retired, former United States Army intelligence officer.
Austin graduated from Terre Haute South in 2011. A swimmer at South, he has overcome familial spastic paraparesis to compete as a member of the U.S. swimming team at the Paralympic Games in Paris, London and Tokyo. At Tokyo in the 2021 games, Austin brought home a gold medal in the 50-meter butterfly and a bronze medal in the 400-meter freestyle. He was selected as team captain for the United States delegation. Austin is currently a volunteer assistant women’s swimming coach at Purdue University.
Boyd, a retired United States Army colonel, was a member of South High School’s first graduating class in 1972. He attended Georgia Tech University where he obtained degrees in aerospace engineering and electrical engineering. He was commissioned in the United States Army as a second lieutenant and served as an Army intelligence officer. Boyd served in Europe and the Middle East as well as the United States. He also assigned an assistant military aid to the president of the United States. He lives with his wife in Bloomington, Indiana, where he operates his own consulting firm.
Stergar was a member of the South High School class of 1995. She began her work in health care as a registered nurse at Union Hospital. She joined Hospital Corporation of America and began work at Swedish Medical Center in Littleton, Colorado. While in Colorado, Stergar began her career in cardiovascular care. She has continued in various capacities with HCA including serving as chief operating officer of Terre Haute Regional Hospital. She is serving currently as vice president of cardiac and vascular services at the HCA corporate offices in Nashville, Tennessee.
The three inductees will be recognized at a convocation with current South High students on April 8 and will be formally inducted into the Hall of Distinction at dinner in their honor at the Country Club of Terre Haute on Saturday, April 9. Reservations for the dinner may be made by contacting Lana Shuck at 812-462-4252 or lhs@vigoschools.org.
