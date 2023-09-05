Terre Haute South High School senior Samuel Reyes hopes to help inspire positive changes at his school and create an environment that is kinder and more compassionate.
He is part of a new Friends of Rachel — or FOR — Club being started at Vigo County School Corp. middle and high schools, a follow-up to Rachel’s Challenge presentations taking place at all VCSC schools.
Rachel’s Challenge aims to improve school culture and prevent school violence, bullying and self harm, and the clubs are tasked with developing followup initiatives.
Reyes said of the program, “I thought it was amazing what they were talking about, the qualities that they believe in … There should be more kindness, and everyone in the school has a voice and everyone should be heard and included.”
He wants to help carry on the legacy of Rachel Scott, whose life was cut short in the April 20, 1999 Columbine High School shooting.
In what would be her final high school essay, Rachel wrote about the power of kindness and compassion, and challenged readers to “start a chain reaction.”
And that’s what Reyes plans to do.
“I want to be able to start with myself and influence others, starting in the home with my younger siblings and with the school as well,” said Reyes, who was asked to be part of the Friends of Rachel Club. He wants to be someone other students feel they can talk to, “Someone they feel safe and comfortable around.”
That chain reaction of kindness is greatly needed among peers, he said. On a scale of 1 to 10, with 10 being the greatest need, he gives it a 10.
“It starts with yourself … They talked about that a lot — leading by example,” he said.
He was unable to attend the initial presentation at school, but he did attend the followup program in which student leaders underwent training as part of Friends of Rachel. He also had done his own research on Columbine and Rachel’s Challenge and her personal story.
At that training session in the South auditorium this week, the speaker, and others, shared personal stories and made themselves vulnerable to the group.
“I thought my story was worth telling,” Reyes said. “I made myself vulnerable as well.”
At a young age, Reyes lost his father, who was deported and then murdered while trying to return home, he said. “Single mother, Section 8, central Indianapolis — inner city.”
He has five siblings.
He said he moved to Terre Haute a few years ago, and his experiences here and at South High School have been good.
“The pain turned into fuel, power,” he said, and he’s assumed leadership roles in several initiatives, including student-lead community service, DECA and a group focused on diversity, inclusion and equity. He’s also part of the Vigo County CEO entrepreneurial education program.
As part of Friends of Rachel, he volunteered to maintain a social media account posting positive messages that might focus on random students or athletic teams.
Club members shared other ideas at that first meeting, including having a poster where people can post sticky notes with positive affirmations, or putting positive affirmation notes on individual lockers, although as Reyes noted, “There’s a lot of lockers in this school.”
While Friends of Rachel is just getting started, those involved have received some good feedback, he said. “I feel we’ll leave a positive impact.”
