South's FIT Club thrills special needs students with Christmas party

Eagerly, nearly two dozen Terre Haute South Vigo High School special-needs students sat in a big circle and awaited the man of the hour, Santa — and the abundance of presents he would bring.
But Santa needed a holiday song first, so the not-at-all shy Jack Herrmann quickly suggested “Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” and he encouraged everyone to join in. Shortly thereafter, the jolly old man in red arrived — much to the students’ delight.
The South Vigo special-needs students were attending a party hosted by the school’s Females in Technology [FIT] club, who raised funds to make sure each student received presents on their wish list.
The FIT club members worked in the school woodshop to create a number of holiday gifts and decor items they then sold at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds during a Christmas bazaar; they raised about $2,500.
The club members then used the proceeds for the party, where each special-needs student received a FIT t-shirt with their name on it; club members had screen printed the shirts themselves. The party guests also received a set of personal hygiene items and three items they requested in a letter to Santa.
Upon his arrival, Santa distributed the gifts to students, one by one, but as excited as they were, they had to wait to open them until each guest had received all of their gifts.
“Can I open it?” Herrmann asked, but he had to wait a little longer.
Finally, he and all the other students were given the green light, and with no time lost, they tore off the wrapping paper.
Herrmann received Hot Wheels, sweatpants and Crate Creatures Kaboom Box, which “makes gross, fun noises when you pull their tongue.”
“The party is good,” Herrmann said. Santa was good to him, he added.
Lexy Fields, who also attended the party, got two shirts — one red, one pink — as well as tennis shoes; a belt; and a Disney Princess Belle doll. Did she like the party? “I love it,” Fields said. What about Santa? “Thank you, Santa ... He’s so cool.”
Fields is a freshman, and it was her first FIT party.
Females in Technology president Katie Dudley, a South senior, said the event “means a lot. Just seeing their faces light up whenever Santa comes in — that’s my favorite part. I get goosebumps every year.”
Through the club, the girls are learning how to use tools, including hand tools, power tools and a vinyl cutter, laser and CNC machines, said career technology education teacher Alexis Schulz, who also is the FIT sponsor. The club members also learn how to finish products, using paint, primer and stain.
“They are making these awesome projects but learning the skills they need,” Schulz said. All club members are in CTE programs.
Emily Marrs, special education teacher, said her students love the annual FIT party.
“It’s one of the highlights of their school year,” she said. What FIT has done “is so special. All the kids appreciate it and all our staff appreciate it.”
