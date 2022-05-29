The Terre Haute South Rotary Club hosted its 43rd anniversary celebration May 24 at the Country Club of Terre Haute. At the event, they presented awards to two area health care professionals for their work during the COVID pandemic. Stacy Stuck of Terre Haute Regional Hospital and Ryan Bridge of Union Hospital were the recipients.
Stuck is from West Terre Haute and has been with Regional Hospital for 28 years. She began her career in ICU and worked in that role for 19 years. In 2015, she became the clinical coordinator for ICU. Currently, she works as the director of critical care, overseeing ICU, IMC and telemetry. She is also the facility lead for the hospital’s in-house dialysis program. She got her associates in nursing from Indiana State University, and her bachelor’s in nursing in 2016. She became a critical care registered nurse in 2017.
Bridge, of Rockville, has been with Union Hospital for 11 years. He earned his nursing degree from Ivy Tech, and received his bachelor’s degree from Western Governor’s University. He is certified in medical surgical nursing, which aided in his role as nursing care manager for two medical-surgical units at Union for six years. For the past two years, Bridge has managed the Union Hospital COVID unit, where he was responsible for scheduling, staff education and handling patients and families.
The award was established in 1957 named after the founder of Rotary, Paul P. Harris, a Chicago lawyer who started Rotary International with three business associates in 1905. This award demonstrates the Rotary’s appreciation for these two health care worker’s contributions to humanitarian and educational programs in the community.
A Paul Harris Fellow is presented with these emblems — a certificate and plaque as a sign of appreciation for their commitment to Rotary’s common goals of world understanding and peace.
“The Terre Haute South Rotary Club is pleased to award the Paul Harris Fellow to Ryan and Stacy. They are outstanding representatives of their profession and their colleagues at Union Hospital and Terre Haute Regional Hospital,” said Ken Menefee, Terre Haute South Rotary Club President. “They and the other frontline caregivers truly model the Rotary motto of service above self. We are grateful for their dedicated service.”
