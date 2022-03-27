South junior wins Equal Justice Initiative essay contest

In an essay focused on racial justice, Terre Haute South Vigo High School junior Charles McFarland wrote about racial disparities within the American health care system.
He described the unethical experimentation in the 40-year Tuskegee Syphilis study, which extended from 1932-1972 and has lead to distrust among people of color toward the American healthcare system, especially government-ordered healthcare.
That study has had an impact on Blacks being disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, he wrote.
For his effort, McFarland won first place in a racial justice essay contest conducted by the Equal Justice Initiative based in Montgomery, Ala., in partnership with the Facing Injustice Project, an initiative of the Greater Terre Haute Branch of the NAACP.
All Vigo County high school students were invited to participate. The Terre Haute NAACP branch honored the students Feb. 26 in a program conducted at the Vigo County Historical Museum.
Sylvester Edwards, Terre Haute NAACP president, said the students did in-depth research and the essays had bibliographies. “The essays were excellent. This will have bearing on these students for the rest of their lives. They can’t unsee, unthink or undo what they have researched about racial justice,” Edwards said.
McFarland was awarded $2,500. EJI judged the essays and provided $9,500 in awards to student winners.
Other winners, all from South Vigo, are as follows: second place, Jayce Dix and Nathan Hawkins, who received $1,250 each; third place, Ahan Bhattacharyya and Abby Tokish, $1,000 each; fourth place, Grace Cantrell and Grace Wilson, $750 each; and fifth place, Delaney Linville and Lilly Wagner, $500 each.
Honorable mention went to South Vigo students Pia Carino, Josh Cho, Genet Favreau, Rachel Folse and Angus Stergar.
Three dozen VCSC high school students participated. All 14 winners were juniors taking Peggy Grabowski’s English 11 AP class at Terre Haute South; South had 34 students total participate. North and Booker T. Washington high school also had participants.
“I think the EJI contest was a meaningful and impactful learning opportunity for my students,” Grabowski said. “They were able to research historical events where racial injustice occurred as well as draw connections to present day injustices. My students took the assignment very seriously and gleaned so much by writing the research paper.”
She received the NAACP Appreciation Award for outstanding educational support promoting exemplary student achievement in the contest.
Nathan Hawkins, who won a second place for his essay, wrote about redlining and housing discrimination, focusing on Chicago. “I had to do a lot of historical research… It was really eye-opening.”
The contest provided an opportunity for in depth study that wouldn’t be part of his regular school classes or curriculum, he said.
Gabrielle Daniels, project manager of the Equal Justice Initiative based in Alabama, said EJI offers the Racial Justice Essay Contest “as a way of engaging students about national and local histories of racial injustice in America, including the violence of racial terrorism, which is often not included in course textbooks or curricula.”
Each essay contest is unique based on the students who participate, and EJI aims to award students for writing compelling essays that exemplify thoughtful ideas and independent research, Daniels said. “We were pleased to review the student essays in the Vigo County contest ... and we congratulate the student winners and those who participated in the contest for their meaningful efforts.”
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
