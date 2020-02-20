Monsters came to life Thursday morning in the cafeteria at Terre Haute South Vigo High School to the delight of fourth-graders from Hoosier Prairie Elementary.
“This is so cute!” Avery Morgan said as she held up her Potato Monster created by senior crafts class student Ashley High. “This looks so much like my drawing! You sewed this?!”
The project was a cross-grade collaboration that saw South crafts class students of teacher Emilee Chervenko using either a fourth-grader's drawing or descriptive writing to make felt monster dolls based on the imaginations of students in teacher Melissa Miller's class.
While High created the Potato Monster using the drawing submitted by Morgan — with big eyes, large red lips and a lumpy brown body — junior Ambria Cleveland had no visual clues except for the descriptive writing that Morgan submitted.
“It was a little hard,” Cleveland said of her task. “I knew it lived in a garden, but I didn't know if it was a boy or a girl.”
Cleveland glued together her felt Potato Monster and added pipe cleaners for legs and arms. When compared side-by-side with High's rendering, however, they were a close match.
“I'm impressed they look so close,” Morgan said. “I like creepy things, so I wanted something funny and creepy that would scare someone.”
Teacher Miller said she was excited to participate in the project, especially since her students are known as “Miller's Monsters.”
Each year her students work on a descriptive writing project, which is part of the fourth-grade writing standards, and in recent years different schools have been called on to partner with the South craft students.
“It was about a week-long process,” she said for the students to do both the drawing and the writing project.
“It was so easy for them to draw it because they have such imaginations. They put it down on paper really within that first day,” Miller said. “But when they actually had to do the writing, that was the difficult part. And that is what we are trying to develop.”
Chervenko said her high school students had the opposite problem, with the visual project being more difficult because they wanted to create the monster with the same details as the drawing. Some monsters had dozens of eyes, for instance.
“The kids who got the description had it a little easier,” Chervenko said, because those who had fewer details could decide what they thought it should look like. “There was one that had patterns drawn all over it, another was just mix and match. So one was very busy and the other was just mix and match.”
Morgan said she learned she could have described the shape of her Potato Monster more in her writing.
Across the cafeteria at a table with junior Maddox Pohlar and senior Gabe Recknor, fourth-grader Michael Allen compared his Rainbow Monster.
When asked why his Rainbow Monster lived in a dark basement, Allen responded, “I'm not sure.”
Both Rainbow Monsters looked similar, kind of like a cross between a Minion and a cartoon Plankton, except with rainbow stripes and a single eyeball.
The fourth-graders got monsters they could take home, while the high schoolers enjoyed creating and sharing the monsters.
“I'm going to sleep with them at night,” Morgan said. “And scare my little brother. He's five, so he will probably be freaked out.”
