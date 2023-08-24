Terre Haute South Vigo High School’s Class of 1978 has scheduled its 45th reunion for Friday, Sept. 22 and Saturday, Sept. 23 in Terre Haute.
The reunion events events on Friday night include the Balloon Festival at Fairbanks Park ($15 per person) at 5 p.m., then a gathering at 8:30 p.m. at the Country Club of Terre Haute ($10 per person).
Saturday evening’s main event ($35 per person) will be 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. at The Vigo County History Center, 929 Wabash Ave. Several free and fun events will be offered for reunion attendees on Sept. 23.
Tickets can be purchased by going online to THSouth1978.com.
