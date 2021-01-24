Soup Bowl Benefit to offer free bowls of soup

Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank’s 11th annual Soup Bowl Benefit will have some changes this year as organizers commit to both public safety and continuing to raise awareness on the issues of hunger in local communities.
In lieu of an in-person event, the 2021 Soup Bowl Benefit will instead offer a Soup Passport – a collection of coupons to 10 Terre Haute establishments that will entitle the holder to a free bowl of soup. An amazing value, the Passport also will shine a spotlight on local restaurants during this difficult time.
Catholic Charities will use this opportunity to support the local businesses that have been such amazing partners in the fight to end hunger. Some of the businesses participating in the benefit include Baesler’s Market, Cackleberries, Edibles Catering & Food To-go, Federal Coffee + Fine Foods, Grand Traverse Pie Company, J Ford’s Black Angus, OyVey Jewish Bakery & Delicatessen, Piloni’s Italian Restaurant and Stables Steakhouse.
A limited number of the handcrafted soup bowls, a Soup Bowl Benefit staple, also will be available for purchase.
Participants will have two options for this year’s event. For $25, they will receive one Soup Passport and one handcrafted bowl; individual Soup Passports can be purchased for $20. All items will be available for pick up, drive-thru style, from 2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 6 at Maryland Community Church, 4700 S. U.S. 46.
Tickets are available at ccthin.org or by phone at 812-232-1447.
The mission of the Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank is to feed hungry individuals in Clay, Greene, Knox, Parke, Sullivan, Vermillion and Vigo counties through a network of emergency food distribution member agencies.
Ninety food pantries and soup kitchens feed the hungry thanks to support from the Foodbank. Each year, more than five million pounds of food, the equivalent of 4.2 million meals, is distributed to these locations for distribution to more than 32,000 people.
Benefit event sponsors this year includes Keymark Construction, Anderson’s Medical Products, and Kroger’s Zero Hunger Zero Waste social impact plan.
