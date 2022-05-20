Some Vigo sheriff's functions move to new location Monday

The Vigo County Sheriff's Office will be conducting business from its new headquarters, 600 W. Honey Creek Drive, starting Monday.
That includes matters such as investigations, offender registry, evictions, administrative matters and crash or accident reports, the sheriff's office said in an email Friday.
The jail itself will continue to operate at its current location, 201 Cherry Street, until later this summer, when inmates will be moved to the new facility.
For any matters regarding jail issues or inmates, continue visiting Cherry Street or call 812-462-3224.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.