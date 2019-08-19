Some parents who addressed the Vigo County School Board Monday raised concerns about the district’s current sex education curriculum and believe changes are needed to better prepare students for 21st-century issues.
The comments came at the conclusion of the meeting during a public comment period.
Currently, the school district partners with the Crisis Pregnancy Center, which offers an abstinence-based curriculum titled, “Creating Positive Relationships,” in middle and high school.
Indiana code does require that if schools offer sex education they must teach abstinence “as the expected standard for all school-age children” and teach that abstinence is the “only certain way to avoid out-of-wedlock pregnancy, sexually transmitted diseases and other associated health problems.”
During the board meeting, parent Margaret Hurdlik asked for more information about how the curriculum was chosen and the organization providing it.
For young people who do engage in sex, abstinence-based education doesn’t adequately instruct them on how to prevent sexually transmitted diseases and pregnancy, Hurdlik said.
She also believes the curriculum used is too narrow and doesn’t address LGBTQ issues. LGBTQ youth are bullied more than their peers, and their suicide rates are higher, she said.
Young people need to be better educated so they will learn to be tolerant, she said.
Hurdlik also believes the current curriculum does not prepare young people for the 21st century issues they will face. For example, students need to be taught “consent” and what it means.
Parent Rebecca Dyer said she wants an evidence-based curriculum “not pushing a particular political agenda and not pushing a particular religious idea of sexuality.”
Ruth Fairbanks, who also has children in Vigo County schools, said she’s generally very pleased with her children’s education “but I’m very dissatisfied with the sex education program provided in the schools.” She asked about the qualifications of those providing the program.
School board member Rosemarie Scott praised the women for coming forward, as did Joni Wise. “Bravo for coming and speaking,” Scott said. “We need more parents to pay attention and speak up and hopefully, working together, we can resolve some of your issues.”
Scott, a former child birth instructor, said, “We do need to make sure we are using science.”
Wise, a public health administrator, said she maintains public health data and knows the consequences faced by those who don’t have enough information to make informed choices.
Board president Jackie Lower said anytime individuals address the board and raise questions, someone will contact them later. “We will follow up,” she said.
After the meeting, Superintendent Rob Haworth said he and Karen Goeller will address the parents’ questions.
But the district also needs to take a larger and more long-term look at policy, guidelines and curriculum as part of its strategic planning, he said.
“They asked some very good questions in regard to who is delivering the instruction and how it’s delivered,” Haworth said. “Obviously, I think the challenge was to educate our children for the 21st Century and we want to make sure we are meeting that challenge.”
After a review, the district’s sex education curriculum could change, he said.
A new state law that took effect last year requires Indiana’s public schools to obtain permission from parents before instructing their children on sexual matters. Senate Enrolled Act 65 requires schools to seek written consent from a parent or guardian before providing lessons on human sexuality. Parents can consent or refuse permission. If they haven’t responded after attempts to reach them, children will receive the lessons.
In other matters:
• The Taxpayers Association of Vigo County endorsed the school district’s proposed operational referendum. “While not unanimous, the vote was overwhelmingly in favor of endorsing the referendum,” said Bob Murray, association executive director.
The association includes many business owners who “recognize the need for strong schools to provide qualified employees for their businesses” and to attract and retain industry, he said.
One reason Murray personally supports it is because “attracting and retaining business will result in limiting future tax increases for me by maintaining and increasing our assessed property valuation.”
• The board approved Bill Milner as the new director of technology. Previously, the position was a full-time consultant contracted through Joink. Milner previously served in the same role for Clay Community schools, where he worked for the last 22 years — 16 as director of technology. He is a 1994 graduate of Terre Haute North Vigo High School.
• The district revised 2019-20 textbook fees for middle school students. In the past, the district had been underbilling the business education fee, and it is now charging $4 more; it had been listed as $6 and should have been $10. The revised fees are as follows: Grade 6, $150.61 — $169.96; Grade 7, $154.13 — $175.36; Grade 8, $153.54 — $172.05.
• Haworth informed the board that after Labor Day, another series of community meetings will begin. Those meetings will provide information related to the operational referendum; seek community feedback related to $4 million in proposed cuts; and ask the public what they would like to see as the district prepares for facility improvements and a building referendum in 2021.
As far as budget cuts, the district will outline broad areas where cuts could occur, such as asset management; personnel; improved systems [such as more efficient transportation]; or cost savings achieved through technology.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.