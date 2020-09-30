When school started this year, Melissa Grinslade chose the fully at-home “hybrid” model for her daughter, a Vigo County School Corp. sixth-grader.

Attending in person was not a viable option because of family health concerns related to COVID-19.

But hybrid hasn’t been working well, Grinslade said. Her daughter started with one group of teachers dedicated to hybrid instruction, and just a few weeks later, that changed to the regular “team” of teachers she would have had in person.

Now, Grinslade is hearing the middle school hybrid program may not be available after nine weeks and the only at-home option will be Vigo Virtual Success Academy, which uses an outside company to deliver the online educational program.

That’s a lot of change for a sixth-grader, who’s also making the adjustment from elementary to middle school, Grinslade said.

“For several weeks, the hybrid learning program has been inconsistent and messy. We are not the only family struggling to keep up,” she said.

She doesn’t believe the second group — the original team teachers her daughter would have had in person — were well prepared to use remote learning or Canvas, a learning management system. With the change, her daughter has had limited teacher contact, she said Monday.

“Some of the teachers have really gone above and beyond to make sure the hybrid students aren’t left behind. I appreciate them so much in this journey. I don’t fault the other teachers because there doesn’t seem to be a plan, training, or time considerations for the teachers or students,” Grinslade said.

On Wednesday, the school district announced its plans to return students to full-time, in-person instruction on a gradual basis.

In a news release, the district stated that it is continuing to discuss with families a return to school for students in the hybrid programs at the elementary and middle school level. “Hybrid was developed as a program to ease students back into the classroom,” according to a news release.

“At the elementary level, hybrid will continue for those finding success with the program, but the teacher delivering that program may change based on staffing needs. At the middle school level, the district is evaluating the program as we discuss the success of the program with families and staff.

“Those who intend to stay at home this year may be asked to consider the virtual program [VVSA] so that the student can be guided by the virtual program’s success coaches for more teacher engagement.”

Grinslade now questions why the district offered a nine-week hybrid plan to begin with.

“My heart hurts for the kids who have already had so many transitions and disappointments,” she said.

As a result of Wednesday’s announcement, she will look into the county’s virtual school as well as other virtual school options and determine what she views as the best option for her daughter. “My trust in our school corporation has been significantly ruptured,” she said. She believes there has been a lack of transparency.

The district’s perspective

Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications, says that for some students, families and teachers, hybrid has worked.

The district may be the only one in the state to offer this type of fully at-home, hybrid option, developed for those families who didn’t feel comfortable sending children back to school, he said.

But now the district says it has seven weeks of success in mitigating COVID spread, and, “We have to start thinking about what’s best for our children’s education,” Riley said. For most students, that’s a return to the classroom.

For those who aren’t comfortable sending their children back at the middle school level, the district is talking to them about its virtual program using Edmentum, the same virtual program used by many peer districts.

“It will provide a more consistent hierarchy of success coaches to help guide those students through,” he said. The success coaches are school district employees. “That’s our extra layer of support for those virtual students,” he said.

Teachers have had a lot on their plate. “They are adapting their lesson plans to A/B, maybe they’ve had hybrid students at the middle school level, and then we’re asking them to use all this new technology,” Riley said. “We’re happy we did it. We felt like we trained them appropriately.”

Under the original technology plan, teachers would have had all of 2020-21 for training on Canvas, the learning management system, and other technology including Chromebooks. Students were to have been given Chromebooks over the next three years.

The district accelerated those plans because of COVID-19.

Everyone is adapting to change and a pandemic no one anticipated.

“The pandemic is new. The technology is new. We invented a hybrid program that nobody else in the state did as a way to ease our students back into the classroom,” he said. Many students using the hybrid model have already returned to the classroom, and he believes more will follow.

“We have not stopped the hybrid program at any level,” Riley said. “It’s true, we’re evaluating it, especially at the middle school level.”

School administrators will be talking with families. “We’re trying very hard to meet each individual student’s needs,” he said.

Some say they’ll home school

Another parent, Lori Bailey, earlier this week decided to withdraw her son from the middle school hybrid option and home school, although she hopes one day her son can return to in-person instruction. Right now, COVID-19 and family health considerations preclude that.

Hybrid has “not been conducive to learning,” Bailey said. “Every time we turned around, something was changing.” It’s a “big commitment for families” involving a lot of time to be honest, and “it’s caused a lot of stress.”

It would be much easier to send her son to school, “but I’d feel horrible if something happened to one of my loved ones” with health problems, Bailey said. She does not plan to use VVSA.

Natalie Robins, whose daughter is in sixth grade, wants the hybrid program to continue. She’s not ready to send her daughter back to school, and she does not plan to use VVSA.

She speaks highly of the hybrid program and was under the impression it would be a year-long option.

“I would never have started it had I known it would go away. I would have homeschooled,” she said.

Robins does intend to send her daughter back to school at some point in the future, “but we don’t feel comfortable going back yet,” with so many students in the school building, flu season coming and the COVID-19 pandemic.

If VVSA is the only option, she plans to home school for now.