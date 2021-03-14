Some nursing home families see hope

In the year since Bette Mathias had gone to church much had changed — masks, hand sanitizer and social distancing replaced the hugging she remembered but, after so much time away, it was welcomed.

“It was just really thrilling for her to feel like she was part of the congregation again and be in-person,” Mathias’ daughter Pamela Schafer said. “Then she came home and had lunch with us. It felt like the first normal Sunday she’d had in quite some time.”

Mathias, 86, lives in nursing home just across the street from Schafer, 62, but the distance felt much greater after the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid told nursing homes to close their doors on March 13, 2020, to control the spread of COVID-19.

Christian Care Retirement Community, where Mathias has her own apartment, received health department guidance along with other nursing homes on March 1 that loosened restrictions on residents.

“It’s like she’s been reborn. The decision [about] whether or not she wants to do something is now hers,” Schafer said. “But at the same time it is tenuous — because it still is conditional on no outbreak at the facility.”

Nursing homes slowly reopen

On March 13, 2020, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services closed nursing home visitation to curb the spread of COVID-19 amongst the vulnerable individuals living in the congregate setting. Though some families attempted window visits or virtual meetings, many residents reported increased levels of depression and loneliness.

Families also were concerned about the levels of care their loved ones received behind closed doors as reports of abuse and neglect at nursing homes flooded oversight agencies.

CMS announced Wednesday it would require nursing homes to allow “responsible indoor visitation at all times and for all residents, regardless of vaccination status” so long as COVID-19 transmission rates remained low in the surrounding community.

However, if someone tests positive, CMS recommended that the facility suspend visitation and conduct outbreak testing for affected staff members and residents. Visits should continue to be socially distanced and include masks to be COVID-19 safe.

“However, we acknowledge the toll that separation and isolation has taken. We also acknowledge that there is no substitute for physical contact, such as the warm embrace between a resident and their loved one,” CMS said in a release. “Therefore, if the resident is fully vaccinated, they can choose to have close contact [including touch] with their visitor while wearing a well-fitting facemask.”

In September, CMS opened up outdoor visitation but Wednesday’s move was the first to emphasize indoor visitation and vaccination status.

Mathias received her second dose on Feb. 10 and low case numbers opened up visitation in Wells County shortly after, just before the Indiana health department updated statewide visitation guidelines.

On March 1, the Indiana State Health Department updated its visitation guidance to allow day excursions without a mandatory quarantine and required facilities to provide eight visitation hours every day, unless county cases pick up again.

Over 90% of Christian Care residents were fully vaccinated on Tuesday, the facility’s executive director, Preston Kaehr said Tuesday. The site’s third and final vaccine clinic was scheduled for Wednesday.

“It’s been a real boost to their morale, a real boost to their emotional health,” Kaehr said about residents taking excursions again. “It’s really helped satisfy a lot of family members who are really struggling with missing their parents, their grandparents.”

Kaehr said that families eagerly tracked county positivity rates, which dictated whether nursing homes could open for indoor visitation, waiting for the chance to see their loved ones again. Virus levels at the facility peaked in November, infecting 36 residents, 16 of whom died.

Months later, the news is much more positive.

“We’re very hopeful that we’ll continue to see this pattern going forward,” Kaehr said. “There’s a real positive trend with the vaccine and its effectiveness and what we’re seeing in nursing homes with cases dropping and deaths being reduced.”

The American Health Care Association, a nationwide trade association, reported that since December facilities saw an 82% drop in case numbers of nursing homes and a 63% decline in deaths.

Visitation not yet open to everyone

Pre-COVID numbers estimate that Indiana had roughly 39,000 Hoosiers in nursing homes and another 11,400 in assisted living facilities. At least 24,411 residents of long-term care facilities have contracted the virus and at least 6,079 of those Hoosiers have died.

“These vulnerable Hoosiers have borne a huge burden [during] this pandemic — from the number of cases to the number of deaths [and] the social isolation,” Kris Box, the state health commissioner, said. “While we are grateful that these numbers are declining, this remains a sobering statistic that shows just how much this virus preys on our most vulnerable Hoosiers.”

The Indiana State Department of Health reported that residents in Indiana’s long-term care facilities had received 99,515 vaccine doses in addition to 41,171 staff doses as of Thursday. The state doesn’t track the percentage of long-term care employees who have received the vaccine, but nationwide numbers suggest that just 38% of staffers are getting one.

“As we continue to get vaccine in arms, my hope is that we are able to further open these facilities so that families can be reunited and spend precious time with their loved ones,” Box said. “Please help us get there by getting any one of the vaccine available as soon as you’re eligible.”

The health department said that 69 facilities had reported a positive case in the last 14 days, meaning that access to loved ones isn’t yet available to all Hoosiers. Visiting hours and number of visitors at all facilities can still be limited and residents who stay away overnight may have to quarantine when returning to the facility.

Schafer took a trip to Ohio with her mother, Bette Mathias, to visit her father’s grave for the first time in over a year. With Schafer’s sister, Mathias went to the store and picked out a birthday card for a great-granddaughter — the first time she’s been able to do it herself in the last 12 months.

“I can go over now on a Thursday evening and watch a movie with her,” Schafer said. “It’s just been a blessing; it really has been very welcomed.”

Less mobile residents haven’t left their facilities at all since March 13, Schafer said. But now even the staff seems happier and more optimistic.

“Things are starting to back to a more ‘normal,’” Schafer said. “It’s just been wonderful all the way around.”