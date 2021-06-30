A national shortage of fireworks has had minimal impact on some Vigo County businesses, but consumers can still face a shortage of certain fireworks as the country's Fourth of July celebration hits this weekend.
According to the American Pyrotechnics Association, consumer fireworks retailers are reporting a shortage in inventory nationwide caused by delays in fireworks manufacturing in China, a shortage of containers in China to load the fireworks on to ocean vessels, limited capacity on ocean vessels to move fireworks and extreme transportation delays once the shipping containers reach U.S. ports.
Once in port, fireworks are transported by railroad to rail yards and then moved by truck to the distribution warehouses.
"Consumer fireworks, like many household consumer products, are caught up in the global supply chain disruption resulting from the [COVID-19] pandemic,” Julie L. Heckman, executive director of the APA, said in a June 28 release.
“Approximately 30% of the consumer fireworks needed for this Independence Day either didn’t make it out of China, are sitting on ocean vessels in the Pacific Ocean waiting to berth at the ports, or they’ve been sitting at the West Coast ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach for 9 to 12 weeks waiting to be put on the rail,” Heckman said.
Because of the shortage, people seeking fireworks should "buy early and buy a lot if you want fireworks," said Angelic Wood, accounts payable clerk and customer service representative for North Central Industries Inc. in Muncie. The wholesaler supplies the Great Grizzly fireworks brand to it its Boomer's Fireworks stores in Muncie and West Terre Haute.
The West Terre Haute Boomer's store is at 5670 W. National Drive.
"We are just as busy last year, but just don't have as much stock to sell," Wood said. "We didn't know about the shortage until we didn't received our shipping containers."
Some items low in stock, Wood said, include fireworks fountains, artillery shells and 200 gram and 500 gram cakes, usually in large box containers such as Great Grizzly Hypershock 30 shots or Great Grizzly Infraction 54 shots or Great Grizzly 21 Guns 21 Shots.
Woods said even with a shortage, "I image we will sell out like we did last year," Wood said, adding the wholesaler supplies fireworks to retail stores in Indiana, Kentucky and Georgia.
In 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. consumer fireworks industry had unprecedented sales, with revenues nearly doubling from $1 billion in 2019 to $1.9 billion in 2020, according to the APA.
Yet, with those record-breaking sales, many retailers expended their inventories.
Abby McGraph, store manager for Dean's Fireworks, said the business "imports our own fireworks so we have not had the problems. There is definitely a shortage of fireworks, but more so than anything, it has been a shortage of shipping containers and vessels to get them here," McGraph said.
"Luckily for us, we have not experienced a lot of those issues. We are out of a lot of things, but we are also only a week away (from Independence Day) so that is to be expected," McGraph said.
One shortage Dean's Fireworks has experienced are pre-packed fireworks, "but we carry individually all of those items that go into the pack. So we are kinda out of the convenience item," McGraph said.
"We have been fortunate to get some later orders. We actually have a container that might hit in here on Saturday," McGraph said. Dean's Fireworks has a good supply of most fireworks, but does have a smaller supply of the large 500 gram items. "We still have probably 70 to choose from and the things we do have, we have a ton of quantity," McGraph said.
McGraph said that for smaller retailers that only order a single shipping container, many of those orders have been canceled. "So we ordered eight containers, so they are taking care of the bigger customers before the one-container people. We have been pretty fortunate to get things in, but there is a shortage, but we are less than a week away, and I don't want people to be confused with a shortage versus they just waited until the last minute," she said.
"Just because we are out of one item doesn't mean we are experiencing a fireworks shortage, it just means it is a fantastic seller and we are out of it," McGraph said.
Fortunately for Justin Phillips, owner of Phil's fireworks at 164 W. Honey Creek Parkway, he placed his order for one shipping container in August last year.
"I ordered pretty early last year, but the shipping costs doubled as well as being in short supply, so it is kind of a two fold problem," Phillips said. "But I am lucky as I got the container."
Phillips said he sales "are better than they were last year, but I have also eaten some of the cost [and taking less profit]" to keep prices lower, he said.
This is the second year for Phillips's business, adding he had more start up costs last year, including display tables and signage.
"I didn't spend any of the money I made last year, I just bought a bunch of fireworks," Phillips said, adding retailers who waited three to four months to order are likely the same who are seeing shortages of fireworks.
"Last year I sold completely out of everything. I plan on selling out again," he said.
Phillips is a 2005 graduate of Terre Haute South Vigo High School and a 2010 graduate of Indiana University.
"I always been into fireworks as a kid. I would work for may dad doing landscaping, then blow $400 to $500 on fireworks, much to his chagrin," Phillips said.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
