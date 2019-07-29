Some families have high hopes for new Vigo Virtual Success Academy

Rob and Amy Slinker had already made the decision to enroll their son in an online education program for the 2019-20 school year when they recently learned of a new option, the Vigo Virtual Success Academy.
Their son, who will be a high school junior, suffers from anxiety, particularly when it comes to school. “It was a struggle sometimes getting him to school,” Rob Slinker said.
Their son wasn’t doing as well academically as he had in the past.
“It was a rough year for him,” Amy Slinker said.
His parents withdrew him from Terre Haute North Vigo High School near the end of the 2018-19 academic year when he was a sophomore, and they enrolled him in Insight School of Indiana, operated by K12, a for-profit education company that provides online schooling. He participated in the Insight program for a short time.
While the family had initially planned on keeping their son in that program, today the Slinkers will attend an open house for the new Vigo Virtual Success Academy and fill out the paperwork to enroll their son. The academy, which will serve high school students, is the Vigo school district’s first virtual school.
When the district announced the initiative, Slinker spoke to Robin Smith, the former principal at North Vigo who will serve as the virtual academy principal.
The Slinkers like having someone in Vigo County they can talk to, and meet with, if necessary. The new VCSC online program not only has a principal, but also a school counselor and social services at Booker T. Washington High School.
The VCSC online program will offer more than 280 virtual courses and it will have lab and testing space.
Upon hearing of the Virtual Success Academy, the family was eager to learn more.
“It’s very nice to have that local contact,” Amy Slinker said. “We really missed that” with the other program.
The Insight School of Indiana program has a call center “for most everything you need, but you lose that personal touch,” she said.
With technology and the way the world is changing, “It doesn’t surprise me Vigo County is doing this to adapt to changing needs,” she said.
Because of her son’s anxiety, “This is the right move for us now,” Amy Slinker said. There are many pressures in traditional schools right now, not the least of which includes safety and concerns about school shootings.
The priority now is their son’s education to ensure he graduates. But Amy Slinker hopes his senior year, he can return to North Vigo and participate in programs and social activities, including prom and homecoming. Both Amy and Rob graduated from North Vigo.
The Slinkers both work and their son will have to show self-discipline and get the work completed, which they will monitor. “The program gives him flexibility to study when he wants,” Rob Slinker said. “If he wants to study later in the day, he can.”
Amy Slinker believes the new VCSC online academy “will be good for a lot of people.”
The Slinkers aren’t the only ones happy to have an online option in Vigo County.
Cetta DePaolo’s daughter, Megan, has been experiencing some serious health problems since last fall and was on homebound most of last school year.
“Virtual school is really our only option now because most days she doesn’t feel well enough to go to school. This allows her to study evenings and weekends and whenever she feels up to it. So the flexibility was really the key factor for us,” DePaolo said.
Her daughter attended North Vigo for her first two years and the start of her junior year.
The open house for Vigo Virtual Success Academy is at 6 p.m. tonight at Booker T. Washington High School on the South Vigo campus.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
