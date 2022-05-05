Solving problems creatively: Rose-Hulman students showcase projects from assisted living devices to a mobile greenhouse

A power chair created by a team of Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology students will enable two boys with limited mobility the capability of moving around independently.
"It's awesome. The boys got in it and they just took off," said their mother, Jessica Bird. Her sons, J.J., age 4, and Jesse, age 7, both have Pelizaeus-Merzbacher disease, which affects the central nervous system and limits mobility.
The power chair developed by the students as a capstone project "means everything," Bird said. "The boys can move independently with it ... They're able to get around like a normal kid."
Rose-Hulman students have undertaken other projects in past years for the boys, and the family is grateful.
The project was one of about 100 showcased at the annual Rose Show on Wednesday at the institute's Sports and Recreation Center. Students designed innovative projects to assist Wabash Valley families, organizations and companies.
The Rose Show has been referred to as the institute’s version of The World’s Fair, with projects illustrating the creativity and problem-solving skills of students. Most are seniors completing capstone projects, but other students participate as well.
This is the first time since 2019 that Rose-Hulman has hosted the event in person because of COVID health and safety precautions.
The group that developed the chair for their capstone project consisted of seniors Conner Ozatalar, Charlie Hahm, Maxwell Sage and Josiah Hasegawa, who are mechanical engineering majors.
The chair contains an on-board power supply, speed control and the ability to switch out the seat to make the chair viable for use throughout the boys’ physical development, according to a project description.
Parents have access to an on/off switch and a speed controller in the back. The boys use a joystick to "drive" the power chair.
"It feels pretty good knowing that we have a project that is really going to have an impact on a family," especially one involving children with special needs, Ozatalar said.
The Rose team has been working on it since September. "We ran into quite a few challenges," he said. "We broke multiple things and had to replace them or fix them." But they problem-solved and worked through those issues.
According to Sage, when the students visited the family a few weeks ago for a test run and feedback, the boys "were both smiling and laughing so much ... it was a very rewarding feeling."
Another team of students built a mobile greenhouse for local nonprofit reTHink, to grow produce and extend the growing season in colder weather. It will be located at reTHink's new location, 1544 S. 13th St.
In warmer weather, the vinyl roof can be manually opened, allowing for direct sunlight and rainwater. The greenhouse, made of polycarbonate, measures 8-feet by 15-feet.
One of the team members is Byron Michl, a senior mechanical engineering major from Terre Haute.
"I'm always down to help out the community," said Michl, who plans to remain in Terre Haute after graduation and work at a family-owned business, Vigo Machine. "We wanted to build something that can be used for a long time and won't fall apart."
If something goes wrong, it's easy to work on, Michl said. Since he'll remain in Terre Haute, "I can come fix it."
Other team members were Theodore Guetig, Brannon Russell and Justin Sands.
Shikha Bhattacharyya, reTHink founder, said, "It's really amazing that we have an engineering college right here in town and professors willing to let students try out these projects for us. It's definitely a blessing and I can't wait to see it."
Yet another project is a handcycle transfer station for Griffin Bike Park.
It's designed to help individuals with certain disabilities to transfer from wheelchairs or walkers to handcycles so that they can enjoy the southern Vigo County bike park. A handcycle is powered by arms rather than legs.
The transfer station can move up and down, and users are more easily able to make a lateral transfer. "It's been pretty satisfying," said Andrew Romano, a Rose senior. "This was a problem no one our team knew existed in the first place."
The team worked with Don Rogers, chair of Indiana State University's department of kinesiology, recreation and sport. Other team members were Jared Brown, Lucas Foote and Daniel Willey.
Other projects featured artificial intelligence, 3D technology, Internet of Things, Cloud computing, robotics and software programming.
The Rose Show is "a culmination and a celebration of everything the students have been working on — hundreds and hundreds of hours from each student," said Rebecca Bercich, assistant professor of mechanical engineering.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.