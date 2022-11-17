Vigo County Solid Waste District is on track to hit 300 tons of recycling for the year, which would mark a new high.
The district’s previous year-end recycling collection record high was 226 tons, said Karrum Nasser, executive director of the solid waste district.
“I think it has really increased the past two months, and while glass [recycling] has contributed, it’s also we are now a one-stop shop for plastic, cardboard, paper, aluminum and glass,” Nasser said.
In August, the district began accepting glass at it is recycling center, at 3230 E. Haythorne Ave., as part of a three-year contract with Strategic Materials Inc. in Indianapolis.
“Glass is still going very well. We have increased the numbers and are averaging about 12 tons per month on the glass,” Nasser told members of the solid waste management district’s board of directors Thursday.
In October the district collected 42.5 tons at its recycling center and 10.14 tons in West Terre Haute, “both new highs,” Nasser said.
“For the year we are at 243 tons [for Haythorne Avenue] and 48.92 tons for West Terre Haute and I think we will hit 300 tons by the end of the year and that doesn’t include the glass,” Nasser said.
As part of recycling, township clean ups have collected 124 tons, up from 69 tons last year. The last township cleanup for this year is slated for Saturday, Nov. 19, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Prairieton United Methodist Church, 3730 W. Kennett Drive.
“The last two township cleanups have been kind of light so I think we will shuffle some stuff around for next year,” Nasser said. “One of the changes we are going to make is to get away from the title of township clean up. We may refer to them as county clean ups, that way people feel like they don’t just have to go Prairieton for [only residents of] Praireton and Prairie Creek is for Prairie Creek” township, Nasser said.
“[Vigo County residents] can go to any of the clean ups,” Nasser said.
In a separate issue, Nasser said on Nov. 10 someone “left a small overhead project that is used in classrooms by the [recycling center] overhead door. The sun was magnified and caught the project on fire. It damaged the side of the [recycling center] building in a 4 by 8 foot section,” Nasser told the board.
Firefighters put out the fire, but damage is estimated at $2,000. Repair to replace the siding will likely be done in December.
“The projector was dropped off on a Thursday and our recycling e-waste is held on Tuesday and Wednesday. We are getting signage made not to drop off electronics except on Tuesday and Wednesday so we don’t have this issue in the future,” Nasser said.
Also, asphalt has been put over a former white rock area at the recycling center to help with appearance and safety at the center. Asphalt sealing and striping will be done in the spring, Nasser said.
