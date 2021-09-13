Soledad O'Brien to open ISU Speaker Series

Soledad O’Brien, an award-winning journalist, entrepreneur, and host of the weekly syndicated political show Matter of Fact, will speak at Indiana State University’s Tilson Auditorium at 7 p.m. Thursday.
O’Brien will discuss contemporary issues and the power of young people to change the world.
"A champion of diversity, O’Brien gives voice to the underserved and disenfranchised through her Emmy-winning reporting and acclaimed documentary series, Black in America and Latino in America," according to a university news release.
O'Brien also is featured on PBS NewsHour and HBO Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel. A philanthropist, O’Brien is the founder of PowHERful, a foundation that mentors young women and funds college tuition and expenses.
This the first of the ISU Speaker Series events this year. It is free and open to the public. A face covering is required indoors at ISU regardless of vaccination status.
For more information, visit http://hulmancenter.org/soledad-obrien/
