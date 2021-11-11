Soldier and Marine back together in Terre Haute after service in Afghanistan

Two Terre Haute brothers took different paths through the United States military, each serving in Iraq at different times.
However, their paths crossed in 2010 when both were deployed to Afghanistan.
Andrew J. Farnsworth, 37, served in the U.S. Army from 2002 until 2013, when he was medically discharged as a staff sergeant. His older brother, Jared A. Farnsworth, 44, will retire in December from the U.S. Marine Corps as a major after serving more than 20 years on active and reserve duties.
In February 2020, then-President Donald Trump signed an agreement with the Taliban that called for the U.S. to leave Afghanistan by May 1, 2021. President Joe Biden extended that deadline, announcing in April the U.S. would pull out of Afghanistan in August, ending a 20-year occupation, with the president saying the U.S. couldn’t transform the country into a modern, stable democracy.
“While you are there, you feel like you are making a difference,” Andrew Farnsworth said, who served in the Nangarhar Province of Afghanistan as part of the U.S. Army’s 101st Airborne Division.
“You can see firsthand the smaller villages, seeing what the U.S. was bringing to make their lives better. But I think once we did leave, I think people realized it would revert” to Taliban control, he said.
“I hear a lot of people say that the last week [of U.S. troop withdrawal] may have been bad or people claim that we lost the last week, but for the past 20 years we have been doing positive things. We brought money in and projects to the small villages. Whether we should have been there that long ... that can be debated,” Andrew Farnsworth said.
“With how things were handled with the pull out, I feel it could have been handled differently,” he said, referring to a suicide attack at an airport in Kabul that killed as many as 180 people, including 13 American troops.
Jared Farnsworth, assigned to the 325 Infantry Battalion, worked as a battalion intelligence officer in the Helmand Providence in southern Afghanistan.
“I say the individual soldiers, Marines and sailors all did what they went there to do. I wish it would have ended a different way, but I don’t think anybody can take away the service of the individuals,” Jared Farnsworth said. “I think their service should be remembered. Those who came home and those who didn’t come home. Overall, I am proud having been a part of it and proud of the people I served with, and proud of my brother.
“I hold out hope that it will be better for the people there [in Afghanistan], but they will make their own destiny,” Jared Farnsworth said.
The military journey for both brothers began in the reserves.
Andrew Farnsworth
Andrew Farnsworth started in the U.S. Army Reserve, leaving Terre Haute North Vigo High School early in 2001 and taking a test for a GED and going straight into the Army Reserve in 2002. He volunteered to serve in the 542nd Transportation Company in central Iraq.
He served in Iraq in 2004 and 2005 and, in 2006 was awarded a Purple Heart. While in Iraq, he was hit with shrapnel in his shoulder and hand when his unarmored supply truck was struck from a roadside bomb. In that same incident, Farnsworth also had to fire his M-16 rifle to help thwart an ambush, in which more than 20 Taliban fighters attempted to take prisoners. His actions earned him the Combat Action Badge.
“I stayed in Iraq. I had about a month where I did not go out on any missions and finished the full rotation. I came back and decided I wanted to go on active duty,” Farnsworth said. “My thought was that is what the military did, and if that is what is going on, I wanted to be there with everybody.”
He was later assigned to the 101st Airborne Division, stationed in Fort Campbell. It’s from there that Farnsworth would make his way to Afghanistan in 2010 as part of a U.S. troop surge.
“As soon as I got there, they said in about six months, I was deploying to Afghanistan,” Andrew Farnsworth said. “At that time, Afghanistan turned into the main [military] thing. I deployed to Afghanistan for a year, and it was a little bit different mission than what I was doing in Iraq.
“I was with the 1st Squadron, 61st Calvary Regiment, so we had the K-G Pass, the Khost-Gardez mountain pass. We were basically tasked with keeping that open, as it was one of the main supply routes.
“We made sure the Taliban did not take control, disrupting any supplies. We did route clearance and quick reaction force. If any other Afghanistan or U.S. personnel had any issues in the [mountain] pass, we would come as backup,” he said.
“I was in Nangarhar Province. I was in gun trucks there, the MRAP [Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected] trucks,” he said. “The IEDs [improvised explosive devices] had evolved by then. [The Taliban] knew we were in armored vehicles, so they were basically using several hundred pounds of fertilizer [as explosives], so there was a lot bigger [explosive] concussions. They knew there was more injuries from the force of the blast than shrapnel,” he said.
Jared Farnsworth
Jared Farnsworth’s journey to Afghanistan began in the spring of 2001, when he enlisted in the Marine Corps, just before the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
“I actually graduated recruit training in August of 2001, so my first reserve weekend was the weekend before Sept. 11,” Farnsworth said. “I was at [Indiana University] and they pulled me out of school to go to Iraq,” he said.
“I decided to stick with it and I went to Iraq in 2003 with another Terre Haute guy, Todd Schoffstall,” he said. “That was for the initial Operation Iraqi Freedom, when we crossed the boarder and the war started in Iraq.”
He served there from March to July of 2003, then returned to attend IU.
In 2005, he was commissioned as a second lieutenant on active duty in the Marine Corps and returned to Iraq in 2007 and another deployment in 2009, participating in the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit.
Farnsworth was aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS New Orleans when it collided with the Los Angeles-class submarine USS Hartford on March 20, 2009, in the Strait of Hormuz.
“We got stuck in Bahrain while they patched the hole in the ship,” Farnsworth said. “It was the maiden voyage of the New Orleans.
“It was in the middle of the night and we were in our quarters. We hit something and it was obvious and you could hear it dragging,” he said. “I had an unopened can of soda. It knocked the can over. My roommate said we probably hit a whale, but the can slowly started rolling across the floor, so I said, no, I think we are taking on water.”
Farnsworth said he ran to the bridge, then to the flight deck on the back of the ship.
“I actually saw the submarine surface. Where they hit us ... basically we did take on water, but we were not at risk of sinking,” he said. “It was one of the more random things that can happen.”
He then left active duty, going into the Marine Corps Reserve, to return to law school. However, he deferred starting school and volunteered to go to Afghanistan.
“My brother was still on active duty and was going over there,” Farnsworth said. “I felt compelled to serve and if my brother was going to be there, I wanted to go, too. And then we didn’t even get to see each other.”
By then, Farnsworth held the rank of captain, assigned to the 325 Infantry Battalion, based in Cleveland, Ohio. In Afghanistan, he was stationed at the Camp Bastion, Leatherneck, and Shorabak (BLS) Complex in Helmand Province in southern Afghanistan
“We were pretty far away from each other,” he said of he and his brother.
“My particular role there had to do with base defense, but we also did things outside of the area of operations. The big thing was security of the base and to secure the local populace next to the base, and I worked with British, Danish, Afghan, Bahrain, Spanish and UAE forces, so it was really part of the NATO mission,” he said.
“I had to go out and engage with the local population. At one point, part of our mission shifted into the Kandahar Province, so we had different kinds of operations focused on trying to stop weapons coming into Afghanistan from Pakistan,” Farnsworth said. “There were some interesting and exciting things to do.”
Farnsworth quipped that he was not on the ground, but “was usually in a helicopter, so it wasn’t so bad” when it came to searching for weapons. “I am sure my brother was definitely in harm’s way more than I, as I worked in an operations center at that time,” he said.
A phone call
Yet being a captain had some advantages.
Jared Farnsworth sought out and successfully was able to reach his brother via the telephone while both were in Afghanistan.
“I worked in a pretty big operations center and was able to figure out where [Andrew] was and figure out a number to call the operations center where he was located and spoke to his commanding officer and then to another captain who went out of his way to track down my brother and get him on the phone,” Jared Farnsworth said.
“I actually got to talk to [Andrew]. He got [to Afghanistan] before me, so I was letting him know that I was in the country. I tried to find a way to see him but it didn’t work out,” Jared Farnsworth said.
It’s a phone call that Andrew Farnsworth won’t forget.
“I was enlisted and my brother was an officer. I remember someone coming and getting me and saying Capt. Farnsworth is on the phone for me. They [fellow soldiers] thought that was kind of funny and gave me a hard time. I was typically not in a position for anyone to call me. At that time, getting a call from family was a good thing. You don’t expect to have a phone call from family when you are there.”
Andrew Farnsworth had planned to make a career of the military, but was medically discharged after suffering a knee injury.
That brought him back to Terre Haute, where in 2013 he started working in the family business — the Terre Haute Monument Co. This year, Farnsworth became company president as his father, Steve, stepped down to vice president.
“He makes sure we stay on track,” Andrew Farnsworth said of his father. He is now a third-generation leader of the company, behind his father and his grandfather, Donald Farnsworth, who purchased the business in the 1970s from the Hollis family.
The family company will be making a memorial for the city’s new police station. The memorial covers the county sheriff’s department and Terre Haute firefighters and police.
“We hope to have that [done] by the first of next year,” Farnsworth said. Additionally, the company has been making bricks for the veterans’ walkway around Indiana State University’s football stadium.
Jared Farnsworth received his undergraduate degree from Indiana University in Bloomington; a doctor of jurisprudence degree from Atlanta’s John Marshall Law School; and a master of law degree in taxation from Georgetown University Law Center in Washington, D.C. In 2016, he joined a law office with attorney C. Don Nattkemper, a firm located in Corporate Square on Terre Haute’s east side.
In that same year, he also became a major in the Marine Corp Reserve and is set retire next month.
Without hesitation, both brothers said they would “do it all over again.”
“I am glad that we both ended up back in Terre Haute,” Jared Farnsworth said of he and his brother. “I am really glad both of us came back here.”
“It worked out,” Andrew Farnsworth added.
