The Vigo County Soil and Water Conservation District has been awarded a $50,000 matching grant from the Indiana State Department of Agriculture and the State Soil Conservation Board.
The award is among $789,825 in matching grant funds to 13 soil and water conservation districts and soil health organizations through the Clean Water Indiana program. Including the district’s matching contributions, a total of $1.6 million will be distributed to improve soil conservation and water quality initiatives.
In Vigo County, the grant funds will be used to implement conservation practices on pastureland for livestock producers. The remaining of funds will be used to assist producers in adopting vegetative practices which will address water, soil, air, plant and animal resource concern categories while improving farm productivity.
