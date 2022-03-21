Social workers recognized in March

March marks National Social Work Month, and this year's theme is “The Time is Right for Social Work.”
Led by the National Association of Social Workers, the theme underscores the contributions social workers have made to the nation for more than a century and how the services they provide are needed more than ever.
Emily Owens, deputy chief clinical officer at Hamilton Center Inc., says having a dedicated month to social work helps people better understand the field.
“Your general lay person doesn't know everything that social workers do,” Owens said. “A lot of times, they hear the term ‘social work’ and immediately think of child protection. They might have even a negative connotation with that. It’s important for people to be aware that most social service agencies and even some bigger corporations now hire social workers to assist employees with their everyday stressors and to help route them to treatment possibilities if needed.”
In 1984, the White House officially recognized National Social Work Month. Since then, each year has had its own theme and goal to bring more understanding to what social workers do.
William Andrews is a therapist at Hamilton Center's Hendricks County office. He has experienced many positive outcomes during his career.
Among them are:
• Helping a mother deal with her child’s suicide;
• Assisting clients with addiction issues to become alcohol/drug free, find good jobs, experience healthy relationships and become active parents in their children’s lives;
• Assisting clients break off abusive relationships and become independent; and
• Helping a combat vet deal with post-traumatic stress disorder.
Like many industries, attracting new hires as social workers is becoming more and more difficult, Owens said.
“There's just so many more opportunities now for social workers,” she said. “Lots of colleges, large corporations and hospital systems need social workers. Right now, there's just not even enough people going into the field. Even though we've seen an increase over the years, it's still not enough to meet the need.”
