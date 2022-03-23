Indiana State University will host a Social Justice Summit today (Thursday, March 24) through Saturday. The keynote address will be delivered at Tilson Auditorium at 7 p.m. tonight by Feminista Jones, a nom de plume for Michelle Taylor, the author of "Reclaiming Our Space: How Black Feminism is Changing the World from the Tweets to the Streets."
The public is invited to tonight's speech.
The event was organized by Assistant Vice President for Student Affairs and Inclusion Tiffany Reed, Ardell Sanders, executive director of residential life at ISU, which sponsored the event, and Molly Kelly, hall coordinator for residential life.
The event is a collaboration of the ISU organizations residential life, student affairs, multicultural services and programs, and university college.
Reed said the goal of the summit was to "streamline the importance of social justice to a variety of viewpoints." She said Sanders, Kelly and she asked themselves, "Wouldn't this be awesome to open it up to faculty and staff and more student leaders?"
Jones' book explores how Black feminism has evolved through the use of social media and includes autobiographical segments, analysis of Twitter and hashtag movements that were inspired by Black women. Through her efforts as a social worker, she has fought poverty because she grew up in it.
The summit will continue on Friday with two workshops led by Jones, one for faculty and staff in the morning focusing on, among other topics, what change looks like. In the afternoon, grad students will meet with Jones.
On Saturday, 40 students will be guided through the Social Justice Academy by Jarrod Benjamin, CEO and founder of the Lead Firm.
Virtually everyone who applied for the Academy date got in — "To come out on a Saturday was awesome; it shows they're really invested in the subject," Reed said. The session will help participants learn how to transform advocacy into action.
David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.