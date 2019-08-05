Nationally, it appears the success of the U.S. Women’s Soccer team is inspiring a whole new generation of soccer players.
According to the online site Statista.com, the numbers of high school female soccer players grew from 375,681 in the 2014-2015 school year to 381,529 the following year. Since then, it’s grown to a record high of 390,482 female high school soccer players in the United States.
Alicia Lanham, West Vigo High School girls head soccer coach, hopes the success of the U.S. women’s team inspires more girls to play soccer. She believes the success of the U.S. team in recent years has had an impact.
When she started coaching at West Vigo five years ago, the team had eight players. This year, she has about 25 team players.
Lanham remembers looking up to Mia Hamm, a former American soccer player who competed with the U.S. women’s national soccer team for many years.
“I wanted to be like her. I was very much into soccer. When younger girls have others to look up to ... I think that helps more girls to get involved,” she said.
She believe this summer’s World Cup victory will only encourage more participation going forward.
Over the past 20 years, there has been a significant increase in the overall number of young people — both girls and boys — participating in soccer locally, said Kyle Baker, who is director of coaching for the Vigo County Youth Soccer Association.
For this upcoming season, “We are up 20-plus girls on the travel side from two years ago, but down on the rec side for the fall. So I’m not sure there’s a direct correlation to be found with the U.S. Women’s National Soccer team success — at least not immediately,” he said.
He also coaches the Terre Haute North Vigo High School girls’ soccer team.
On July 7, the U.S. Women’s team made history by winning a consecutive World Cup title and their fourth title overall in their 28-year history. In all, the women have beaten the world’s best women teams with World Cup titles in 1991, 1999, 2015 and 2019. The U.S. women also have won Olympic gold medals in 1996, 2004, 2008, and 2012.
Amy Helliwell, women’s soccer coach at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, conducted high school and youth soccer camps this summer. She believes the victory of the U.S. team in the World Cup has had a positive impact in the Wabash Valley.
But that increased interest has been more pronounced in areas where she recruits Rose-Hulman players, including such places as California, Florida and Texas.
“It’s growing nationally,” she said, for both women’s and men’s soccer.
At Rose-Hulman, this is her 11th season to coach women’s soccer. When she started, the team had 16 or 17 players. With the upcoming season, the team will have 30 players.
“We hope it keeps growing,” Helliwell said.
Craig Hendry, women’s soccer coach at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College, said he’s definitely seen “increased energy around the game. I think that’s typical for a World Cup year.”
The StatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalists, contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.