So far, no word from VCSC on CFO's departure

A week after the Vigo County School Corp. parted ways with its chief financial officer, Bruce Perry, the district has still not explained the reason for his departure or financial issues that may be associated.
Friday morning, Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications, said the district has no comment.
When asked if Perry is still technically on the payroll, or a former employee, Riley responded in an email, “We have no comment on this personnel matter.”
Perry, contacted by the Tribune-Star, also said he has no comment.
On Jan. 10, Perry’s last day working in the administration building, Riley confirmed, “Bruce Perry is no longer with us.” He would not comment on the reasons for or nature of Perry’s departure.
Riley would not confirm whether Perry was fired or whether he resigned. Nor would he comment on whether it involved district financial matters.
“There are no allegations of criminal wrongdoing,” Riley said last week. “There is absolutely nothing of a legal nature here.”
Some rumors had floated in the community about “hidden money” that would have made the referendum unnecessary, but Riley said that is not the case.
The referendum “was absolutely necessary as a bridge” as the district seeks to rightsize its budget long term because of enrollment declines, he said.
The district also needs spending reductions “to bring our spending in line with enrollment reality,” Riley said last week. It was still estimated that $4 million in spending cuts would be needed.
“In reality, enrollment decline is the biggest issue the Vigo County School Corp. faces at this point, and spending needs to come in line with that reality,” Riley stated.
Last week, Riley said the district would have a “complete statement” this week, but no statement was made.
Perry was hired by the Vigo County School Corp. in summer 2017 and previously had been director of finance for Baugo Community Schools in Elkhart for several years. Prior to coming to Vigo County, he served for about two months as chief financial officer at Muncie Community Schools.
The Muncie Star Press reported on Feb. 16, 2018 that a year earlier, Perry “blew the whistle on fiscal mismanagement of the [Muncie] district,” which now is run by Ball State University.
Donna Wilson, the VCSC’s former chief financial officer, has acted as a financial consultant to the Vigo County School Corp. Riley said Wilson “continues to serve the school corporation in the business office.”
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com
