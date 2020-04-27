As state prisons are reporting illnesses and some deaths from COVID-19, jails in the Wabash Valley are reporting no current cases of COVID-19 illnesses.
Sullivan County Jail is being sanitized twice a day and the inmate population is wearing masks, Sheriff Clark Cottom said.
“All sheriffs office personnel, including patrol, jail, dispatch and clerical staff are required to wear masks,” Cottom said.
Jail staff has taken measures to limit unnecessary movements to the inmate population, he said, and online interactions are being encouraged, he said.
“In the event of loosening of restrictions on other governmental offices, the sheriff’s office and jail will continue a higher level of precaution,” Cottom said. “In the event of a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, we intend to be ahead of the curve.”
At the Clay County Jail in Brazil, Sheriff Paul Harden said no inmates or staff have experienced illness.
“We check daily for signs and symptoms of sickness with inmates and staff,” Harden said.
Parke County Jail has also experienced no illness among staff or offenders.
One employee was on quarantine for two days due to a possible exposure, Sheriff Justin Cole said, but that person was released from quarantine when the other person’s test result came back negative.
Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse also reports no known cases of COVID-19 at the Vigo County Jail.
“No one has been released due to symptoms or possible exposure,” Plasse said.
Vermillion County Sheriff Mike Phipps reported no instances of COVID-19 illness among inmates or jail staff.
