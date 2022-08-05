So far, 5 seek Vigo school board seats

So far, five candidates have filed for Vigo County School Board elections.
Those who have filed include incumbent Rosemarie Scott and Michael A. Kuckewich in District 5; Ken Warner Jr. and Clark Cowden in District 4; and Carey J. Labella in District 1.
Four seats are up for election in Districts 1, 2, 4 and 5.
Rosemarie Scott, District 5 incumbent, said she will seek a second term; she is the only incumbent seeking re-election. All four incumbents were first-time school board members elected in 2018.
Scott said she wants to see the board have more public discussion of major issues.
"I do think this board has made progress with discussion of our vote, but I think it's really only begun," she said. "We really have a lot of progress to make as far as discussion and collaboration."
One of the issues she believes should have had more discussion was the closing of Meadows Elementary as well as future use of the adjoining Meadows field property.
Kuckewich is retired from Terre Haute Regional Hospital, where he was the information technology director for more than 20 years. He worked at Regional for a total of 43 years in various capacities, he said.
"I think we need somebody to be a good financial steward, and I know that our school corporation has a real credibility issue ... when you look at decades past. I think people are ready for a change," he said.
Kuckewich also stated, "We need to focus on keeping spending under control, focus on what's best for students, parents and teachers and not allow politics to impede our schools. I will not have a rubber stamp and hope to bring trust to the corporation."
In years past, he has opposed installation of artificial turf at the high schools and he opposed construction of the VCSC Aquatics Center. "We tend to spend money on luxuries rather than keep the schools up," he said.
Warner, a financial advisor, coaches high school basketball at a public school in Illinois. He has been involved in youth and school programs in Vigo County since 1990.
He also has served on not for profit boards and been involved with various community projects and programs.
Warner supported the district's 2019 operating referendum but opposed this year's high school facility referendum, which he thought "was the wrong plan at the wrong time in the economy," he said.
He said believes the district can do better for $261 million "if we take our time ... and take a long, comprehensive look at where the population shift and density shift is going."
He said he recognizes repairs are needed at the current high school facilities.
Warner said he believes in neighborhood schools and "I believe there are things we could have done to bring the enrollment at Meadows (Elementary) up" and keep it open.
"I think in 10 years, we'll look back and wish we had kept it as a school," Warner said.
LaBella, who announced her candidacy earlier this week, is an adult services librarian at the Vigo County Public Library.
Cowden serves as pastor at Northside Community Church, Terre Haute, and Emmanuel Church, West Terre Haute.
Rick Burger, a Duke Energy district manager, has stated his intent to run in District 5 but must still file a petition with signatures of at least 10 voters
The filing period ends at noon Aug. 26.
