So far, 4 have filed for Vigo County school board seats

To-date, four people have filed for Vigo County school board seats.
In District 1, Leah Myers filed paperwork last week. She previously ran for the position in 2016 against two incumbents and six other opponents, finishing in third place with 9,081 total votes.
Also running in District 1 is Amy Lore.
In District 3, incumbent Paul Lockhart is seeking re-election, and Stacy Killion also has filed her candidacy.
Filing began Wednesday; the deadline is noon Aug. 21.
Three seats, each for a four-year term, are up for election on Nov. 3; two are in District 1 and one is in District 3.
Those seats are currently held by board incumbents Jackie Lower, Mel Burks and Lockhart, each of whom were last re-elected in 2016.
District 1 includes the boundaries of Harrison Township, while District 3 includes Otter Creek and Nevins townships.
Myers, who issued a news release today, stated she believes her “involvement in school corporation issues for over 10 years and having a child complete grades K-12 in Vigo County gives me a unique perspective as a community member, parent, and taxpayer to serve Vigo County as a school board trustee.”
School board candidates appear on the ballot without a party designation. While school board candidates must live in their respective districts, all school board slots are elected by voters at-large, meaning voters can cast ballots in each race.
