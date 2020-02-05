The National Weather Service advises mixed precipitation is expected this afternoon for several Indiana counties including Vigo, Clay, Sullivan, Parke, Vermillion, Greene, Putnam and Owen.
The advisory is in effect from 4 p.m. today until 10 a.m. Thursday.
Total snow accumulations of up to two inches over northwestern parts of central Indiana and ice accumulations of around two tenths of an inch with highest amounts along the Interstate 70 corridor.
Mainly snow is expected northwest of a Crawfordsville to Kokomo line. Mixed precipitation including freezing rain along and around 25 miles either side of I-70.
Motorists are advised to plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact both this evening's as well as Thursday morning's commute.
