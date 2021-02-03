SMWC's day of giving expands to engage community

Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College’s annual day of giving — #WoodsGivingDay — will take place Feb. 9, and the college has added new features including more community outreach.
The event was previously held on Giving Tuesday, the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. Jenifer Wright, director of annual giving, said the move away from the November date has become common.
The Woods "is growing in so many ways,” she said in a news release. “We felt like we had so much more we could say, so we thought moving it would help us get our message across in a bigger way. We are really excited to see what this means for us and the future of the College.”
Students, faculty and staff will gather in the Woods Student Center located in Rooney Library, allowing for physical distancing, to host the sixth annual #WoodsGivingDay. The day of giving contributes to the Woods Fund, the unrestricted fund that is essential to the College’s operating budget. The donations directly impact students.
The goal for #WoodsGivingDay is 500 unique donors in 24 hours. Catherine Saunders, associate vice president for advancement, said it is a significant day for the fundraising for the College.
“It’s critical. Six years ago, we were so fortunate to have more than 260 alums and friends give and raised $48,000. Last year, we had more than 500 donors when we had a goal of 400, and raised almost $150,000 in one day,” Saunders said. “
For this year’s event, the College has partnered with several Terre Haute businesses. Federal Coffee + Fine Foods, 5th Street Nutrition, Culvers and Chick-fil-A will give back a portion of their proceeds on Feb. 9 to The Woods. Little Bear Coffee Co. will give back proceeds for a special “SMWC Bear Bomb” from Feb. 9-14.
