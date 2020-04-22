SMWC's Clapp fights on front lines against COVID-19

When faced with being deployed to the epicenter of the nation’s COVID-19 crisis, Richard Clapp, assistant professor of nursing at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College, said he was ready.

Clapp, who was mid-semester in his first year of teaching at The Woods, was called to serve the U.S. Navy Reserve at an undisclosed hospital in New York City the beginning of April to augment the nursing staff, providing relief to those on the front line.

Working directly with COVID-19 positive patients, Clapp said he is where he needs to be for his country and is not afraid.

“It’s a city that is really struggling,” said Clapp, who believes dealing with the disease is not the hardest part of this pandemic, “It’s everything else. There are no families in the hospital. You have to wear personal protective equipment all the time. That’s the challenge.”

With 18 years of nursing experience, Clapp, a nurse practitioner and hospitalist at Union Hospital in Terre Haute and at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, Illinois, joined the reserves in 2010, something he had longed to do since the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States. In 2015, Clapp was deployed to Afghanistan. He currently has the rank of lieutenant commander.

Clapp is among the estimated 1,110 service members currently serving in New York, the largest and most densely populated city in the country and one of the hardest hit by the disease. The city has more than 130,000 reported COVID-19 cases according to the NYC.gov website.

“Whether it’s a war zone or a pandemic, whatever the Navy needs us to do… you are going where other people don’t want to go,” Clapp said. “Part of my commitment to the Navy Reserves is to always be ready to go anytime for anything. I was prepared for this.”

For Clapp, there is little down time during this deployment. In between shifts at the hospital, he teaches his online class, NU 528, Clinical Research and Diagnostics, a graduate level course at The Woods. He is also working to complete a doctorate in nursing practice degree and will graduate virtually in May from Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville.

“Some of my students have reached out to me, sending emails and wishing me best of luck,” he said, adding that he hopes that his students’ interactions with him as a professor working on the front line will make them even more committed to their profession once they graduate.

“As nursing professionals,” he added, “we go to work when people need us the most, which often draws people to serve in our profession.”

If there is a reward to his work, it is in knowing he is supported by his family, friends, students and colleagues, noting it meant much to him to have the full support of the college and especially the support of the administration.

Clapp said there has been a great outpouring of support as citizens of New York open their windows at 7 p.m. each night to cheer healthcare workers and all those working on the front line.

“My wife is amazing and everyone — my kids, family and community — are so supportive. We also have a strong belief in God,” he said,

Clapp and his wife, Nicole, are expecting their fourth child in October. He said his wife is a vital part of their shared military life, managing the home front.

“I may be here alone, but I never feel alone.” he said.

This article was provided to the Tribune-Star by Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College, where Karen Dyer is vice president for advancement and strategic initiatives.