SMWC to host two Ring Day ceremonies

Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College juniors will receive their symbolic onyx rings March 20 during the 99th Ring Day at the Woods.
To allow for physical distancing, the college will host two outdoor ceremonies — at 1 and 4 p.m. Weather permitting, each will take place in the Sunken Garden in front of Le Fer Hall.
In the event of inclement weather or poor lawn conditions, the ceremonies will move to the Knoerle Center’s Hamilton Arena. A final decision will be made the week of the ceremonies.
The 1 p.m. ceremony is for campus ring recipients while the 4 p.m. ceremony is for Woods Online and graduate ring recipients. Both will be streamed online.
Ring recipients and guests must wear masks and follow other COVID-19 protocols.
“Receiving your Woods ring is a significant milestone for SMWC students,” said Catherine Saunders, associate vice president for advancement and junior class adviser. “Although Ring Day 2021 may be a little different than recent years, I am thrilled the tradition continues.”
