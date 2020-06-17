SMWC to break ground for new residence hall Thursday

Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College will conduct a groundbreaking for a new, second residence hall Thursday morning.
The announcement will take place at 10 a.m. on the southeast lawn of Le Fer Hall.
The 49,070 square-foot building will feature a residence hall with 92 beds; a dining hall with a capacity of 500 and a bookstore that will be relocated from Hulman Hall.
It is slated to open in fall 2021.
One of the scheduled speakers at the groundbreaking is from University Housing Solutions, a developer of college and university residential facilities.
On Inside Indiana Business, SMWC President Dottie King said that with the college's growing enrollment "comes a growing need to house more students. The most recent residence hall opening was in 1924 up until now. We are outgrowing that residence hall so we will be breaking ground on a new residence hall which will include a dining hall."
