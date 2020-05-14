SMWC students to receive Apple iPad Air tablets

Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College on Thursday announced new, incoming, campus-based students will receive Apple iPad Air tablets in the fall.
The technology fee, included in their tuition and fees, will cover the cost of the tablet. It also will cover an iPencil, three years of Apple Care, One Drive file storage, Microsoft Office 365 online and no-cost printing. Each iPad will have 64 gigs of storage and be Wi-Fi enabled.
The program is called Technology Revolutionizing Educational Experiences and Success (TREES).
“This program builds upon the college’s strong commitment to student success, Brennan Randolph, SMWC vice president for enrollment management said in a news release, “Every new student will be equipped with this new technology bundle. We want to ensure that technology is affordable to all students, regardless of financial status.”
Frankie Enochs, executive director of information technology, led the initiative, evaluating options for the college and students.
“We wanted to ensure that the technology is relevant to all students regardless of their program of study, said Enochs. “This plan is the most beneficial for our students and provides for the diverse learning needs of our campus.”
Enochs said SMWC has made technology improvements on campus and able to upgrade to the latest wireless technology and plans to expand existing coverage to green spaces.
The college began laying the foundation for this plan three years ago with the introduction of MacBook Pro laptops for all music majors, which will continue. This year, all other incoming new students will be issued the iPad Air, and returning upper classmen will have the opportunity to purchase the bundle at a reduced rate.
The college said the program is another step toward the goal of attaining an Apple Distinguished School designation, which can be reached through integration of Apple products throughout the campus and curriculum.
“This is really a big step towards accomplishing our ultimate goal of having one-to-one technology for all students,” Enochs said.
