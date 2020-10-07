SMWC students get fresh look at police, policing

Brene’e Smith says she has always known not all police officers are bad people, despite what current social media often presents.

A panel discussion at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College on Wednesday affirmed her opinion as Smith listened to local police officers talk about social turbulence involving law enforcement, protesters and the general public.

“I have a different perspective now about the police department,” said Smith, an Indianapolis senior studying psychology and education, after the discussion moderated by campus security director Greg Ewing.

Ewing, the former Vigo County Sheriff, guided the discussion with Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen, Indiana State Police Sgt. Matt Ames, and retired Edgar County, Illinois, Sheriff Ed Motley as they shared their experiences, perspective on crime, and advice on civil protest.

“Your rights are to protest peacefully,” Ames said in response to a student question. “We will be at the scene to make sure it is peaceful. We are not going to allow people to obstruct traffic, or throw bricks or water bottles at cars. You can say anything you want.”

Sometimes police are the physical dividing line between different groups protesting or supporting different agendas. Both sides have the right to free speech, he said, so people should have “thick skins” and know that a volley of unkind words could possibly erupt, but is no cause for violence.

However, speaking harsh words to police — such as calling them “killers” as happened during protests in Terre Haute during the summer — takes a psychological toll on officers and does not bring about productive change, Keen said.

“Always be peaceful,” Motley agreed. “It doesn’t have to come to violence or looting or burning.”

Motley witnessed first-hand the violent 1967 civil rights protests in Detroit, Michigan, that began peacefully but turned into a “full-blown riot” that resulted in martial law.

“I have no problem with anyone doing a peaceful protest. You have a right to protest, but it should be peaceful,” he said.

And protesters should have a goal, Keen advised, such as negotiations to effect change.

The summer protests in Terre Haute started out with anger at incidents of police brutality in other cities. It took about three weeks, he said, before protest organizers were able to verbalize a goal and meet with city leaders about local concerns.

Protesters should also follow police instructions, Keen said. If police issue an order to disperse, protesters may not know the reason for that instruction, but should assume it is safest to do that, he said.

Being respectful to police is also the best way to avoid a traffic ticket, Motley said, getting agreement from Keen and Ames.

Respectful and honest dialog is appreciated, Motley said, who said those qualities were also valued during his previous careers in the military and with the federal Bureau of Prisons.

An issue presenting growing challenges for police is responding to incidents involving people with mental illness.

Keen said all new city police officers must take Crisis Intervention Training offered by a mental health agency to learn how to approach and resolve situations involving someone in crisis. All officers will also be taking de-escalation training next week to learn the best ways of communicating with people in a variety of situations.

Ames agreed most situations can be diffused with calm communication.

Sharing their experiences through the years, the officers told of encounters with naked motorists, animal calls such as bats in bathrooms, and encountering armed suspects shooting at police.

Ames said having a supportive spouse or significant other is also important for officers, because the job can be stressful for families or loved ones who know the dangers officers face daily.

None of the officers said they went into law enforcement to have high-paying jobs, because they don’t.

“I knew I wasn’t getting rich,” Keen said. “I never thought bout the money. The money is not a factor.”

Ewing agreed.

“This is a calling,” he said of law enforcement. “The reward is when you can help someone. When you can solve a crime.”

The panelists also agreed that society’s current crisis involving violent officers using excessive force is one part of society’s larger problem that affects many people.

“Are there bad doctors? Yes. Are there bad priests? Yes. Are there bad teachers? Yes. Are there bad police officers? Yes,” Ewing said.

Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.