Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College will conduct in-person 2020 commencement ceremonies on July 25 in the Hamilton Arena of the Jeanne Knoerle Sports and Recreation Center.
Additionally, a baccalaureate Mass and a ring ceremony will take place.
The date was set after gathering data from two student polls and reviewing information regarding in-person events in accordance with guidelines set by the state.
Commencement will be held in two ceremonies, one for graduates of the campus program and another for graduates of Woods Online and master’s programs.
For spring 2020 graduating ring recipients, there will be a combined ring ceremony along with the baccalaureate Mass for all graduating campus, Woods Online and master’s students.
The July 25 schedule is:
- 10 a.m. Commencement for graduates of the campus program
- 1 p.m. Baccalaureate mass and ring Ceremony for graduate recipients
- 4 p.m. Commencement for graduates of the Woods Online and master’s programs
Graduates will be allowed up to eight guests for the events. Ceremonies also will be available for viewing on the internet via livestream. The names of each graduate will be read aloud and photos of graduates unable to attend in person will be displayed during the ceremony to honor those participating virtually.
For spring 2020 non-graduate recipients, a re-scheduled ring ceremony will be Sept. 12.
