Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College is starting the semester with the largest spring campus enrollment on record, the college announced Thursday.
Campus enrollment has surpassed 500 for the first time with 520 students. Additionally, there were 28 new campus students, also a record, according to a college news release.
Woods Online enrollment began the spring semester with 72 new students, one of the largest online starting classes in recent years. Total online enrollment for the spring semester totaled 330.
The growth of Woods Online was partly due to the introduction of the paramedic science to bachelor of science in nursing program, announced in November 2022.
This online program, one of just two in the country, will allow students with a paramedic license to earn a bachelor of science in nursing in as little as two years.
“I am pleased to see that the growth we have been experiencing the last couple of years carried into the spring semester as well,” said Brennan Randolph, vice president for enrollment management and institutional technology. “We continue to see increased interest in SMWC as we add new academic programs and athletic teams.”
Also contributing to student interest is the new residence hall offering apartment-style living that opened in 2021, he said.
In fall 2022, SMWC established new records for incoming and total campus students. Since early 2020, 17 new academic programs have been added to the curriculum.
Also, athletics has increased to 16 scholarship sports with the addition of men’s basketball in 2021-22 and sprint football and men’s volleyball in 2022-23.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.