SMWC seeks use of West Vigo field for sprint football

The Vigo County School Board on Monday will consider a proposed agreement with Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College for the college’s new sprint football program, which begins this fall.
The agreement is for the college’s use of the West Vigo High School football field for their sprint football league, said Superintendent Rob Haworth.
“We are working through issues related to insurance and concessions but we will be collaborating with SMWC to help launch this exciting new chapter for the college and their football program,” he said.
The college announced its new team sport last year. It is a founding member of the Midwest Sprint Football League.
Sprint football has the same rules as standard American football except players adhere to a weight limit of 178 pounds. Sprint football has long been an institution on the East Coast, played by the Ivy League schools for many years, military academies and other private schools.
In other matters, the school board will conduct another public hearing on a proposed 2022 general obligation bond issue. It will act on an additional appropriation resolution, which gives the district authority to spend bond proceeds, and a final bond resolution.
The $5.8 million bond issue would be used for such facility improvements as heating/ventilation/air conditioning; paving; site improvements; and purchase of equipment and technology. Potential projects will be discussed Monday.
The school district has been using short-term general obligation bonds for capital improvement projects to fill a gap in revenue created by state property tax caps.
The more than $5.8 million bond would have a repayment schedule of 3 years, 5 months, and a maximum 5% interest rate.
The new bond issue will not increase the district’s overall debt service rate, which will remain 21.8 cents per $100 assessed value.
In other matters, the board will consider textbook fees for the 2022-23 school year.
The new rates, decreasing for elementary grades, would be kindergarten, $124 (down from the current $125); Grade 1, $123 (down from $138); Grade 2, $109 (down from $124); Grade 3, $114 (down from $128); Grade 4, $100 (down from $114); and Grade 5, $102, (down from $116).
Fees for middle school are up slightly: Grade 6, $158.60 to $178.10, compared to $158 to $177.50 this past year; Grade 7, $161.25 to $179.25, compared to $160 to 178 this past year; and Grade 8, $158.50 to $176.50, compared to the past year’s $157.25 to $175.25.
Other agenda items include a second reading of NEOLA policies and a presentation on BoardDocs, a paperless, web-based service that makes meeting agendas and supporting documents available online.
The board meeting is at 6 p.m. in the administration building conference center, 501 Olive St., West Terre Haute.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
