Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College has announced the schedule for its Sacred Music Festival, which is presented by the college's department of music and theater.
All events in the March 2-4 festival are free and open to the public.
Featured guest artist will be bass-baritone Marques Jerrell Ruff, who has performed nationally and internationally as a member of the Grammy award-winning ensemble Chanticleer.
"Ruff’s outstanding work in oratorio, musical theater, Black music and choral conducting, as well as his dynamic performances, have been distinctive," the college said in a news release.
At 7:30 p.m. March 2, the SMWC Band and players from the Terre Haute community will present a concert of sacred music at Memorial United Methodist Church, 2701 Poplar St., Terre Haute. The concert will feature several new arrangements by SMWC band director John McIntyre and the featured guest soloist, Ruff.
At 7:30 p.m. March 3, SMWC Choirs and other singers from the Terre Haute community will present a concert of sacred choral music at the Church of the Immaculate Conception on campus. In addition to featuring Ruff as soloist, the concert will also highlight some works written by Sister of Providence Cecilia Clare Bocard and other composers with connections to SMWC. Also, the choirs will be joined by several local singers and teachers, as well as high school students from Vigo County and Shakamak high schools.
At 10 a.m. March 4, guest artist Ruff will be presenting a musical discussion/performance at historic Allen Chapel, 218 Crawford St., Terre Haute. His presentation, “The Evolution of the Negro Spiritual” will be a community discussion on the origins and development of the Negro spiritual from the period of enslavement to present day.
For more information visit smwc.edu/events.
