With COVID cases in Vigo County and the surrounding community rising, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College today announced it will cancel this year's Light Your Way Christmas Parade.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

The parade, held in partnership with Miracle on 7th Street, was set to be Dec. 5 in Fairbanks Park, transitioned to a drive-through parade in which parade entries were stationary and viewed by visitors from the safety of their cars.

However, with community safety at the forefront, the college deemed it best to not hold the event.

“We are saddened that we cannot hold our annual event this year,” said John Mace, coordinator of the parade and director of conferences and events at SMWC.

“It was a very difficult decision to cancel the parade, but we feel this is for the best," he said in a news release. "We hope to see everyone at next year’s parade.”