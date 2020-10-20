SMWC reflects on its values, celebrates its roots

Some students made greeting cards for residents of Providence Healthcare while others crafted clay bowls for a food bank benefit.

But no matter which corner of the Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College campus students were on Tuesday, they volunteered in honor the spirit of the college’s founder, Saint Mother Theodore Guerin.

At its fifth annual Foundation Day of Service, more than 100 students and college employees volunteered for various service projects in lieu of regular classroom instruction.

Aimee Janssen-Robinson, associate vice president of student affairs, said the college was founded with a spirit of service at the fore and that students benefit from carrying forward that tradition.

“This whole day is dedicated to what our college was founded on,” Janssen-Robinson said. “And it gives them time to bond together and time to fellowship with one another.

The day is also an opportunity to reinforce the core values of the college: social justice, spirituality, sustainability and gender equality.

“It’s an opportunity to impress on students the importance of those values and how they might come to benefit them in some later leadership position that allows them to make positive changes in our world,” said Janssen-Robinson.

For Maura Secrest, a freshman pre-med student from Sullivan, the day of service offers time for reflection on what

“I think it’s a time that we can look on how far our college has come since its founding, but also a time to look forward and see just how far we can go form here,” Secrest said as she put the finishing touches on a greeting card.

Secrest said the college’s dedication to service and the opportunities it gives students to grow in that capacity was a major factor in her attending SMWC.

“I knew service and giving back to the community was a priority here and thought that was something unique and something I really liked about it,” Secrest said.

Across campus at the equine facilities, students and staff raked leaves and cleaned gutters.

Instructor and hunt seat coach Tabatha Taylor said days like Tuesday helps to keep the college’s facilities among some of the best of their kind.

“One of the reasons institutions last as long as they do is because students learn to care for what they have,” Taylor said.

“... And there are a lot things needing done, from a housekeeping perspective. And having a day dedicated to just that allows us to refocus and get ready for a new season.”

Senior Alyssa Turpin, of South Bend, said the service day is a welcome break from academics, even if just for a day.

“We spend so much time here at the barn,” said Turpin, a member of the college’s western equestrian and hunt seat teams.

“It’s nice to have a day to just take care of it and really appreciate what we have here.”

Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, opened in 1841, is the oldest Catholic college in Indiana.

Reporter Alex Modesitt can be reached at 812-231-42132 or at alex.modesitt@tribstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @TribStarAlex.