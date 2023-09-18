Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College has ranked in the top 21% of Best Regional Universities in the Midwest by U.S. News & World Report.

The 2024 rankings were released early Monday morning, according to a news release from The Woods.

The rankings are based on academic quality and the amount of financial aid with grants and scholarships to full-time undergraduate students.

Among SWMC's 2024 rankings by U.S. News & World Report:

  • Regional Universities Midwest No. 35
  • Best Value – Regional Universities Midwest No. 3 (top-ranked school in Indiana in this category).
  • Social Mobility – Regional Universities Midwest No. 5

“We are extremely proud to once again be listed among America’s Best Colleges by U.S. News & World Report," said Interim President Brennan Randolph. "This is a reflection of the hard work of our faculty and staff and their commitment to a quality education for our students.”

The college celebrated another record-breaking incoming class in August and established another record-breaking campus enrollment for fall 2024.

