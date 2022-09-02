SMWC receives $702K grant from Lilly Endowment

Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College (SMWC) has received $702,775 from Lilly Endowment Inc. for an initiative designed to help colleges engage youth ages 5 to 18 in high-quality, on-campus enrichment programs.
The initiative is called Indiana Youth Programs on Campus and it includes study abroad opportunities for some of the programs. The funding will enable SMWC to launch Challenging Ambitions and Maximizing Potential (C.A.M.P.) at The Woods in June 2023 and establish a new Office of Pre-College Outreach.
“We are thrilled to have the opportunity through this funding to create a meaningful summer experience that will showcase SMWC’s unique and career-ready academic programs that also allow the participants to earn college credit that will begin their journey to earning a degree,” said Janet Clark, SMWC provost.
The programs will allow youth to explore career interests, learn higher-level skills and enable them to envision college as a realistic goal, she said.
C.A.M.P. at The Woods is a five-day, residential optional learning experience for high school students led by SMWC faculty experts in their respective academic fields, centered around the the programs of Nurses for the Future; Body Moves (Exercise Science); Go Global: Environmental Science and Sustainability; • Go Global: Equine Industry Education Experience; Go Global: Leaders of Positive Change.
Three of the five programs, called Go Global, will include an international component. In fall 2023, the Leaders of Positive Change and the Environmental Science and Sustainability programs will study abroad in the Galapagos Islands, while the Equine Industry Education Experience will be in Italy.
The first annual C.A.M.P. at The Woods be June 5-9, 2023.
