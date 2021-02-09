SMWC reaches out for a little help from its friends

On Tuesday, the Woods Student Center in Rooney Library took on a festive atmosphere, with blue and white balloons, plenty of food, Onyx the college mascot and Sadie the Golden Retriever therapy dog.
But it was serious business at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College, as students, faculty, staff and friends worked several phones as part of #WoodsGivingDay, the college’s largest fundraiser of the year
Money raised goes to the Woods Fund, an unrestricted fund that is essential to the college’s operating budget. The donations directly impact students, whether through scholarships or building renovations.
“We are reaching out to the friends of the college and our alum base and trying to get people involved,” said Dottie King, college president. While there was no specific monetary goal, “We are trying to reach 500 unique donors” in 24 hours.
Last year, more than 500 donors helped SMWC raise almost $150,000 in one day.
“The money goes into our annual Woods Fund, and that directly supports the college and helps us keeps our costs low for our students,” King said. “It’s a really good way for people to help us, advance our mission and support the students.”
In response to COVID, those making calls were spread out and wore masks if they couldn’t socially distance.
While colleges have lost revenue because of the pandemic and some have focused on that in fundraising, “We decided not to do that,” King said. “We’re making it about the Woods goes on. We’re looking ahead.”
But no question, COVID has presented challenges at SMWC, including students who have chosen not to live on campus and others who have moved to the online program. Even though enrollment grew this year, “It didn’t grow by the numbers we anticipated,” King said.
While the college has some financial challenges, “In general, things are going well,” King said. “We’re pleased. Students have done remarkably well in everything we’ve asked them to do” in responding to COVID protocols.
Woods Giving Day also gives student an opportunity to make connections with other generations of Woodsies, the president said. Those are lifelong connections, she added.
And, just as alumni are donating funds that benefit today’s students, King hopes the event inspires current students — after graduation — to support students of the future.
Among those helping make calls was Claire Gillen, a sophomore from Greencastle who is studying nursing. She took a brief pause to visit with Sadie the SMWC therapy dog, who lent her calm support to the cause.
Gillen, a member of the SMWC Presidential Corps, volunteered to participate in Woods Giving Day. The effort “benefits current and future students and gives alumni a chance to give back to the school they love,” she said.
Junior Polet Horsley, a nursing major from Terre Haute, also serves in the Presidential Corps. She wanted to help because “it’s an opportunity to give back to the college” and get to know several alumni. Their generosity helps gives students, including herself, the opportunity to attend the Woods.
Jerry Hellmann, who serves on the SMWC board of trustees, also lent his support by making calls. His wife, Mary Ann, is a 1964 Woods graduate. He participates each year and understands how important it is for the college. “It gets a lot of results,” he said. “I enjoy doing it.”
This year, the college has added new features including more community outreach.
It has partnered with several Terre Haute businesses. Federal Coffee + Fine Foods, 5th Street Nutrition, Culvers and Chick-fil-A will give back a portion of their proceeds on Tuesday to The Woods. Little Bear Coffee Co. will give back proceeds for a special “SMWC Bear Bomb” through Sunday.
To contribute, go to giving.smwc.edu or call 888-769-0013. Students and employees planned to be actively calling individuals until 9 p.m. Tuesday. However, any donations received by 11:59 p.m. Tuesday would count toward the goal for the day.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue
