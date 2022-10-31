Terre Haute singer-songwriter Tracy Richardson will sign copies of her new book “Who Moved My Cape?! Letting Go of Your Superwoman Expectations” starting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2 at WaterTower Estates Winery at 525 W. Springhill Dr.
Richardson will also perform at the event.
The Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College professor of music therapy also serves as chairperson of the school's Department of Music and Theater.
She was inducted into the Wabash Valley Musicians Hall of Fame in 2016 and serves on its Board of Directors. Richardson also coordinates the Terre Haute Songwriters’ Circle.
Her albums include 2019's "Superwoman Blues" and the upcoming "The Church in the Wildwood," which was recorded in Nashville, Tenn., and will be released in January.
